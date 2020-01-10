Trump targets manufacturers, officials in fresh round of Iran sanctions

U.S. President Donald Trump is imposing more sanctions on Iran, targeting 17 metals companies and eight officials of the regime in Tehran.

The attempts to throttle the country's economy are retribution for Iran's bombing of American military bases in Iraq earlier this week.

"Today's sanctions are part of our commitment to stop the Iranian regime's global terrorist activities," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said at the White House Friday. "We will continue to apply economic sanctions until Iran stops its terrorist activities, and commits that it will never have nuclear weapons."

The sanctions will hit a group of Iranian steel, aluminum, copper, and iron manufacturers and miners, as well as companies in China and the Seychelles that do business with them, plus a ship that is involved in hauling Iranian metals.

Mr. Trump’s order also prohibits doing business with Iran’s construction, manufacturing, textiles and mining sectors.

And it personally sanctions several Iranian officials, including Ali Shamkhani, the head of Iran's security council; Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, deputy chief of staff of the country's military; and Gholamreza Soleimani, who heads the Basij, a paramilitary volunteer force.

The U.S. has already imposed a wide range of sanctions on Iran, which have driven down its oil exports and damaged its economy. Last year, Mr. Trump pulled out of a deal that had granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for restrictions on its efforts to build nuclear weapons.

Asked whether sanctions were actually working – given that Iran had continued to carry out attacks in neighbouring countries despite the economic penalties already in place – Mr. Mnuchin insisted that Iran’s behaviour would be even worse if it had not previously been sanctioned.

"If we didn't have these sanctions in place, literally Iran would have tens of billions of dollars. They would be using that for terrorist activities throughout the region," he said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo argued that the sanctions were an alternative to a violent confrontation with Iran.

"We don't want war. We want Iran to behave like a normal nation," he said.

The current crisis began last week when Mr. Trump ordered the killing of Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian general, in an airstrike at the Baghdad airport. That prompted the missile firings by Iran.

