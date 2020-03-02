 Skip to main content

U.S. Politics

Trump withdraws nomination of Pentagon official as Ukraine backlash continues

Kevin Freking
Washington, District of Columbia, United States
The Associated Press
U.S. President Donald Trump points to supporters during a campaign rally in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, March 2, 2020. In the impeachment trial, Trump was accused of withholding aid to Ukraine until its president announced a corruption investigation of political rival Joe Biden.

Mike McCarn/The Associated Press

The White House has withdrawn President Donald Trump’s nomination for the post of Defence Department comptroller an official who had questioned the suspension of military assistance to Ukraine, which was at the centre of Trump’s impeachment trial.

Elaine McCusker has been deputy undersecretary of defence, comptroller, since 2017. Her nomination as comptroller last November followed David L. Norquist’s resignation from the post and his confirmation in July as deputy defence secretary.

In the impeachment trial, Trump was accused of withholding aid to Ukraine until its president announced a corruption investigation of political rival Joe Biden. Trump denied a quid pro quo linking the delivery of aid to investigations.

Sen. Jack Reed said McCusker repeatedly raised concerns about the president’s hold on Ukraine security assistance and sought to ensure that the administration complied with the law. Her nomination was effectively killed by the White House in retaliation for her questioning a freeze in aid, he said.

“Elaine McCusker is another casualty of the Trump administration’s efforts to purge public servants who put country before fealty to the president,” Reed said.

McCusker was part of an e-mail exchange obtained by The Center for Public Integrity in which administration officials had tried to shift blame for the delay in funding from the White House to the Pentagon.

“You can’t be serious,” she replied. “I am speechless.”

Administration officials who testified during the impeachment proceedings only to lose their jobs include Gordon Sondland, former ambassador to the European Union, and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a White House national security aide who was reassigned.

