Trump’s letter to Kim Jong-un cancelling the North Korea summit is unmistakably Trumpian

By turns mournful, boastful and passive-aggressive, U.S. President Donald Trump’s letter to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un cancelling their summit next month is raising as many eyebrows as the cancellation decision itself.

The 260-word missive is unmistakably in Mr. Trump’s voice. It employs many of his favourite adjectives: tremendous, massive, beautiful and, of course, sad. And its tone is as mercurial as the President’s moods.

“Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting,” Mr. Trump writes in the first paragraph. Two sentences later, he suddenly warns Mr. Kim that America’s nuclear weapons “are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.”

Later, he thanks Mr. Kim for the “beautiful gesture” of releasing American hostages, laments that “this missed opportunity is a truly sad moment” and leaves the door open to a future meeting: “If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write.”

To Charles Armstrong, a Columbia University history professor, the tone “sounded like someone trying to break up with a boyfriend or girlfriend: It’s not me, it’s you.”

Andrea Berger, an expert on North Korea’s weapons program at Middlebury Institute of International Studies, said the letter’s language is “cringe-worthy.”

“It also struck me as confused: He wants to have a meeting but he doesn’t want to have a meeting,” she said. “And he clearly feels like we’re still in a game of whose nuclear button is bigger; he put that in completely unnecessarily.”

On Thursday afternoon, an administration official told a White House briefing that Mr. Trump dictated every word of the letter himself – not that anyone doubted it.