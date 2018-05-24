Trump’s letter to Kim Jong-un cancelling the North Korea summit is unmistakably Trumpian

By turns mournful, boastful and passive-aggressive, U.S. President Donald Trump’s letter to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un cancelling their summit next month is raising as many eyebrows as the cancellation decision itself.
The 260-word missive is unmistakably in Mr. Trump’s voice. It employs many of his favourite adjectives: tremendous, massive, beautiful and, of course, sad. And its tone is as mercurial as the President’s moods.
Read more: Trump calls off meeting with North Korea’s Kim, warns U.S. military ready
Full text: Read Trump’s letter to North Korea’s Kim cancelling the summit
“Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting,” Mr. Trump writes in the first paragraph. Two sentences later, he suddenly warns Mr. Kim that America’s nuclear weapons “are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.”
Later, he thanks Mr. Kim for the “beautiful gesture” of releasing American hostages, laments that “this missed opportunity is a truly sad moment” and leaves the door open to a future meeting: “If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write.”
To Charles Armstrong, a Columbia University history professor, the tone “sounded like someone trying to break up with a boyfriend or girlfriend: It’s not me, it’s you.”
Andrea Berger, an expert on North Korea’s weapons program at Middlebury Institute of International Studies, said the letter’s language is “cringe-worthy.”
Opinion: Why the world is better off without a Trump-Kim Summit
“It also struck me as confused: He wants to have a meeting but he doesn’t want to have a meeting,” she said. “And he clearly feels like we’re still in a game of whose nuclear button is bigger; he put that in completely unnecessarily.”
On Thursday afternoon, an administration official told a White House briefing that Mr. Trump dictated every word of the letter himself – not that anyone doubted it.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.