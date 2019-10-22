 Skip to main content

Two Proud Boys members sentenced to four years over New York melee

NEW YORK
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Maxwell Hare, seen here at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, Aug. 14, 2019, and another member of the far-right group the Proud Boys were sentenced to four years in state prison.

Jefferson Siegel/The New York Times News Service

Two members of the far-right Proud Boys have each been sentenced to four years in prison for their part in a street fight after a speech last year at New York’s Metropolitan Republican Club.

Judge Mark Dwyer said Tuesday that the lengthy sentences should deter people from engaging in “political street brawls.”

A jury convicted Maxwell Hare and John Kinsman in August in connection with the October 2018 fight between members of the Proud Boys and the loosely organized anti-fascist group known as Antifa.

Hare and Kinsman’s lawyers say they acted in self-defence when a masked protester threw a bottle after a speech by Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes.

The New York Times reports Hare told Dwyer he “made a mistake” and Kinsman said he regrets “the entire incident.”

