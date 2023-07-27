Open this photo in gallery: Ukrainian servicemen sit on a German-made self-propelled anti-aircraft gun, better known as the Flakpanzer Gepard, painted with victory marks, during a training session in the Kyiv Region on July 26.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images

Nobel Peace Prize laureates are calling on the West to ramp up its support for Ukraine with the goal of helping Kyiv win a swift victory and set up an international tribunal to try Russian President Vladimir Putin for launching the invasion.

Oleksandra Matviichuk of the Center for Civil Liberties, Aleksandr Cherkasov of Memorial and Kanstantin Staradubets of Viasna Human Rights Center have spent this week in Washington meeting with members of President Joe Biden’s administration and Congress to urge them to do more to defeat Mr. Putin.

The Center for Civil Liberties and Memorial, Ukrainian and Russian human rights groups, respectively, and Viasna founder Ales Bialiatski, a Belarusian democracy activist, jointly won last year’s Peace Prize.

Ms. Matviichuk argued that Western leaders’ current thinking of “let’s help Ukraine not to fail” must be changed to “let’s help Ukraine win fast.”

“When we say that Ukraine has to win, it means that Russia has to lose, and we have to not be afraid of this fact,” she said at a round table at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a think tank in the U.S. capital. “If we can’t stop Putin in Ukraine, he will go further.”

In the 18 months since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, NATO has often been cautious about the size and scope of its military aid to Ukraine, largely out of fear of provoking nuclear-armed Moscow. In the U.S., some politicians have called either for a negotiated settlement between Ukraine and Russia or a reduction in the billions of dollars’ worth of military help Washington is current sending Kyiv.

Ms. Matviichuk pointed to the West’s reluctance to supply Ukraine with tanks and fighter jets as gaps in military aid that must be immediately closed. She told the story of one of her friends in the Ukrainian army who suffered the tragic consequences of a lack of equipment.

“Why was my friend … blown up by a mine in a civilian car when so many countries have armed vehicles in storage?” she said. “Why are we still waiting for a decision on when Ukrainian pilots will be trained on the F-16?”

Western countries have agreed to send F-16 jets to Ukraine but have not yet decided on a plan for training pilots or where exactly the jets will come from.

Mr. Cherkasov suggested that any hope Mr. Putin could be reasoned with to end the war was misplaced because of the Russian dictator’s inherently irrational decision-making.

“Putin believes in this criminal-world adage that real men never go back, never put the car in reverse, which means you never admit your mistakes,” he said. “In case of a mistake, in case of a crime, he is more willing to repeat that mistake or crime three more times to prove himself right.”

Kanstantin Staradubets, meanwhile, urged democratic countries to also further isolate Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has allowed Russia to put nuclear weapons and troops in his country. Mr. Lukashenko has violently cracked down on dissent, including by imprisoning Mr. Bialiatski after he won the Peace Prize.

“The majority of Belarusians do not actually support the government’s policies,” Mr. Staradubets said. “When this opportunity for a change comes, the system of Lukashenko’s regime will collapse just like Putin’s regime will collapse.”

The trio met in Washington with officials at the White House National Security Council, the State Department, the United States Agency for International Development and members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

In addition to immediate help for Ukraine, they also pushed the U.S. to back a dedicated war crimes court to prosecute the invasion’s human rights abuses.

Ms. Matviichuk said such a body is needed because current accountability mechanisms do not have the ability to charge Mr. Putin with the central offence of starting the war. An international tribunal would also bring the resources necessary to deal with the enormous amount of evidence.

“The main person responsible for this leadership decision to plan, to initiate and to start this war is Putin, and to create a court on aggression that can’t prosecute Putin, it sounds absurd,” she said.

Mr. Cherkasov said such accountability was necessary to stop the “chain of impunity” that has allowed Mr. Putin to get away with human rights abuses throughout his more than two decades in power and ultimately emboldened him to invade Ukraine. He compared the West’s record of inaction to U.S. pop culture’s most famous touchstone of learned helplessness: Homer Simpson.

“Some say that it might prevent negotiations, it might prevent the accomplishment of peace. Here, I remember a great American philosopher, Homer Simpson, who said: ‘the first attempt is the first step toward failure,’” Mr. Cherkasov said. “I very much hope the international community is not going to follow the teachings of this philosopher.”