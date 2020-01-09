Ukraine plane ‘shot down’ by Iranian missile, Trudeau says

Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday that 'evidence' indicated that a Ukrainian jet that crashed the day before in Iran killing many Iranian-Canadians was 'shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile,' possibly by accident. Reuters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada has received intelligence indicating an Iranian missile shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight that crashed near Tehran Wednesday, killing all 176 on board including at least 63 Canadians.

“We have intelligence from multiple sources including our allies and our own intelligence: the evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile,” he told reporters in Ottawa Thursday.

“This may well have been unintentional,” he added.

Mr. Trudeau said this information “reinforces the need for a thorough investigation into this matter.”

The majority of people on the flight – 138 – were heading to Canada, and at least 63 were Canadian citizens.

He said Foreign Affairs Minister Françcois-Philippe Champagne spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and demanded access to Iran. Canada currently has no diplomatic representation in Iran.

“Minister Champagne made it clear Canadian officials must immediately be granted access to Iran to provide consular services, identify the victims and participate in a thorough investigation,” the prime minister said.

“It’s more important than ever that we know exactly how such a tragedy could have happened. The families of the victims, and all Canadians, want answers. I want answers. That means closure, transparency, accountability and justice. This government will not rest until we get that.”

Asked whether he feels that the United States is partly responsible for what happened – given an American drone strike that killed a senior Iranian military commander and triggered a heightened state of alert in Iran – Mr. Trudeau said that remains to be determined.

“I think that’s one of the many questions that people will be thinking about and trying to find answers to,” the prime minister said. “For the moment, I just want to underline the importance of having a full and credible investigation so we can get those facts and we can continue to analyze based on those facts.”

Mr. Trudeau declined to elaborate on the intelligence he has received. “The intelligence and evidence suggests likely it was a surface-to-air strike but I will not go into the details of the intelligence at this time.”

He said that while Iranian authorities have said they will be keeping the black box flight recorders in Iran they have also indicated to Ukraine’s president that Ukrainian investigators will have access to the devices.

Asked again much responsibility does he think the U.S. bears for the tragedy, Mr. Trudeau said evidence indicates the Iranian missile is what downed the aircraft but he repeated the need for a thorough and international investigation of the incident to determine what happened.

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested earlier in the day that Iran shot down the Ukrainian airliner. The President’s comments came amid media reports that U.S. officials believed an Iranian missile system accidentally downed the plane.

“I have my suspicions. I don’t want to say that because other people have those suspicions also ... somebody could have made a mistake on the other side,” Mr. Trump said at the White House.

Mr. Trump said he did not buy Iran's contention that the crash was caused by engine failure.

“Some people say it was mechanical. Personally, I don’t think that’s even a question,” he said.

Earlier Thursday before Mr. Trudeau spoke, the head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization denied that the country had shot down the plane.

"Scientifically, it is impossible that a missile hit the Ukrainian plane, and such rumours are illogical," Iran's ISNA news agency quoted Ali Abedzadeh as saying.

A statement from the organization said that Iran had invited Canadian officials from the Transportation Safety Board to take part in the investigation.

The New York Times reported that Iran had also invited the U.S.'s National Transportation Safety Board to participate.

In a statement to The Globe and Mail earlier Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office said that Ukraine had not yet seen the evidence Western governments reportedly have showing Flight 752 may have been shot down. This was despite the fact that Mr. Zelensky spoke Thursday with both Mr. Trudeau and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“Today, President Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken to leaders of different countries, including the Prime Ministers of the UK, Canada, Sweden, and the President of Iran. If any country has information that can help conduct a transparent and objective investigation into the tragedy, we are ready to receive it and cooperate in further verification,” the statement reads. “Ukraine is interested in finding the truth. Therefore, I ask all our international partners: if you have any evidence to assist the investigation, please provide it.”

Newsweek, CBS, CNN and The Guardian all reported that U.S. officials believe the flight was mistakenly shot down by Iranian anti-aircraft missiles.

The country turned on its missile defence system to protect itself after it fired 22 missiles at American bases in Iraq, the media outlets reported, citing officials at the Pentagon and in U.S. and Iraqi intelligence. The system, however, apparently mistook Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 for a threat and shot it down, the reports said.

With tightening sanctions on Iran in recent years, members of the Iranian-Canadian community had come to depend on the Ukraine International route through Kyiv to reach Tehran affordably.

Iran's minister of road and urban development insisted to reporters in Tehran that only mechanical failure could explain the plane crash.

“There are rumours that a terrorist attack, explosion or shooting at the plane may have caused the incident, but they are not true. Technical failure has been the cause of the incident,” Mohammad Eslami said. “Had the rumours been true, the plane must have exploded up in the air, but that has not happened, because the plane caught fire due to technical failure. That first caused its communications and control systems to stop working, and subsequently resulted in the crash.”

With files from Reuters, Canadian Press

