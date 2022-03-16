Footage of the war in Ukraine is displayed as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the U.S. Congress by video to plead for support as his country is besieged by Russian forces at the U.S. Capitol on March 16, 2022 in Washington, DC.J. Scott Applewhite/Getty Images

High tech, high drama, high stakes and high hopes combined Wednesday to allow Volodymyr Zelensky to sit in Kyiv and push buttons 7,800 kms away in Washington. He pushed them all.

American lawmakers sat on light brown cushions in the American Capitol as the Ukrainian President, with his capital under relentless Russian shelling, was surrounded by dark gray sandbags. He spoke in an olive-green battle T-shirt from a nation under siege to a chamber where the words “liberty” and “peace” are engraved on the walnut rostrum.

The message was at once sober and somber. His country is being overrun, he is facing captivity or death, the world is watching, he is pleading. “We need you right now,” he said.

Mr. Zelensky is conducting a modern traveling salvation show, speaking on screens across the West, making a virtual-visitation tour to the halls of the European Union in Brussels, in Westminster, in the Centre Block, with a stop on Capitol Hill and then one in the Cortes Generales in Madrid. The message is the same, a plaintive plea to save his country, delivered to political leaders whose ardor is unlimited but whose contributions are severely limited, though President Joe Biden had about US$800-million in new security assistance — for perspective: slightly more than double the amount being sent to Pittsburgh to repair ailing bridges — at hand to offer shortly after the Mr. Zelensky’s speech.

The frustration on both sides of Wednesday’s broadcast was palpable.

" ‘Strong’ doesn’t mean ‘vague,’ " Mr. Zelensky said. " ‘Strong’ is [being] brave and ready to fight for the life of … the citizens of the world.” Moments later House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, a Democrat, stood, applauding slowly. Not far from her, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, her Republican bête noire, did the same.

It was Mr. Zelensky’s words describing “a brutal offensive against our values, basic human values” that moved them. But it was the video he showed — of buildings and lives destroyed, of soldiers and children dying — that got them. He had pressed an emotional nuclear button.

It was a moment unlike any other, a time when tragedy and irony mixed in an immensely uncomfortable brew.

Mr. Zelensky spoke to the lineal descendants of the onetime colonists’ Second Continental Congress, which in the 18th century sought aid from abroad in its own fight for freedom (and, first covertly and then overtly, won ideological support, soldiers, money and matériel from France). The embattled Ukrainian president spoke to the very chamber where president Donald J. Trump was impeached for trying to persuade Mr. Zelensky to instigate an investigation against Mr. Biden, now the de facto leader of the Western effort to assist Ukraine.

“I would like you to do us a favour,” Mr. Trump said in that infamous July 25, 2019, telephone call from the second-floor White House residence. Mr. Zelensky asked for more than a favour.

Mr. Zelensky’s plea, delivered amid what he described as “the darkest time for our country,” was for more aid, more sanctions, and the no-fly-zone that NATO and Mr. Biden have resisted.

“Is this too much to ask for?” he said.

Speeches from world leaders in the Capitol have become unremarkable in the postwar years; Americans remember that Winston Churchill delivered one, and Nelson Mandela also, but have largely forgotten that dozens of others, including Pierre Elliott Trudeau and Brian Mulroney, have done so as well. Customarily these speeches are a courtesy offered to a visiting luminary. Never has a figure facing his own demise leading a nation facing its own destruction offered a speech remotely like the one Mr. Zelensky delivered.

It had the air of passion of Daniel Webster pleading for Union as the early winds of secession swept through Congress in 1830 (“Liberty and Union, now and forever, one and inseparable!”); the urgency of Franklin Roosevelt taking a country into war after the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 (speaking of “a date which shall live in infamy”); and the righteousness of Margaret Chase Smith in the face of the spread of McCarthyism in 1950 (citing “a national feeling of fear and frustration that could result in national suicide and the end of everything that we Americans hold dear”).

Like any performer—and he was an accomplished one before he became a political leader—Mr. Zelensky read the room. In London, he paraphrased Churchill’s “We shall fight them on the beaches” speech, and in Ottawa he asked members of Parliament to imagine a blockade of Vancouver and an attack on the CN Tower. In Washington he spoke of the 1941 attacks on Pearl Harbor and the 2001 terrorist attacks and made reference to Martin Luther King’s 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech.

It was an extraordinary moment in a chamber that has borne witness to many extraordinary moments—the passage of legislation that changed the nature of the country and of war declarations that overhauled the role America played in the world, among many others. These moments were transformational. The irresistible but haunting question remains whether Mr. Zelensky’s remarks changed anything.

It is unlikely that they did. No American oration on Capitol Hill since Lyndon Johnson’s speech in favour of voting rights for Black citizens—a 1965 oration in which a Southern president employed the phrase ‘we shall overcome” from the civil-rights protest anthem, a gesture that prompted Dr. King to tears—has changed minds in Congress.

And yet the Zelensky speech affirmed the sentiment that Ms. Pelosi of California and Senate majority leader Charles E. Schumer of New York expressed when they invited him to speak. “Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine, who have shown extraordinary courage, resilience and determination in the face of Russia’s unprovoked, vicious, and illegal war,” they said.

They may be even more in awe now, having witnessed what one of their predecessors on Capitol Hill, Senator John F. Kennedy, described in his Pulitzer Prize-winning book, as a profile in courage. In the last three sentences of the book the future president looked backward to American history and perhaps forward to this moment in world history and said, “The stories of past courage…can teach, they can offer hope, they can provide inspiration. But they cannot supply courage itself. For this each man must look into his own soul.”

On Capitol Hill, souls were being searched, along with the search for answers to the myriad questions posed at this frightful hour. “I call for you to do more,” Mr. Zelensky said. The lawmakers had many cheers. They had no answers.

