Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the U.S. to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, transfer more military equipment including fighter jets to his military, and put Russia under a complete trade embargo in an emotional address to Congress.

Speaking via video Wednesday morning, Mr. Zelensky appealed for the West to do more to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of his country.

“This is a terror that Europe has not seen in 80 years, and we are asking for a reply, for an answer from the whole world. Is this a lot to ask for? Is this too much to ask for a no-fly zone over Ukraine?” he said. “If this is too much to ask for, we offer you an alternative. You know what kind of defence systems we need.”

Wearing a green military shirt and sitting at his desk in Kyiv next to a Ukrainian flag, Mr. Zelensky compared the current moment to the Japanese bombing of the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor in 1941 and the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. And he quoted Martin Luther King Jr.

“We need you right now. Remember that terrible morning of Dec. 7, 1941 when your sky was black from the planes attacking you? Remember September 11th, a terrible day in 2001 when evil tried to turn your cities … into battlefields?” he said. “I have a dream – these words are know to each of you. Today I can say I have a need. I have a need to protect the sky.”

Mr. Zelensky said all U.S. ports must be closed to Russian trade, every Russian politician currently in office should be put under sanction and all U.S. companies should stop doing business in Russia.

“New packages of sanctions are needed every week until the Russian military machine stops,” he said. “All U.S. companies must leave the Russian market immediately, because it is flooded with our blood … all American ports should be closed to Russian goods. Peace is more important than income.”

Mr. Zelensky also called for a new “union of responsible countries” that would work to preserve democracy. And he showed Congress a video of Russian atrocities in Ukraine. He concluded his speech by switching from Ukrainian to English and making a direct appeal to U.S. President Joe Biden.

“Peace in your country doesn’t depend any more only on you and your people, it depends on those next to you … those who are strong,” he said. “Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.”

Members of Congress, watching from the auditorium in the Capitol Visitor Center, gave him a lengthy standing ovation.

The Ukrainian leader has been on a virtual tour of Western parliaments and summits, asking for more help as his besieged country tries to hold off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

President Biden is expected to announce another US$800-million to US$1-billion in military aid to Ukraine later Wednesday.

Mr. Biden and the leadership of NATO have already ruled out Mr. Zelensky’s request for a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Such a measure would require NATO planes to shoot down Russian ones, effectively pitting nuclear-armed countries against each other.

But some of Mr. Zelensky’s other requests could ramp up pressure on Congress and the White House to do more. Mr. Biden imposed an embargo on Russian oil imports and moved to strip Moscow of most-favoured nation trading status last week after being pressed into both moves by Congress.

The U.S. does about US$35-billion in annual trade with Russia, according to U.S. government figures, representing one per cent of U.S. imports, meaning a complete embargo is not entirely out of the question.

Mr. Zelensky also called on the U.S. and other western countries to expand their cutting of Russia out of the SWIFT system of international payments. They have already stopped some Russian banks from using the system but not all in order to allow European countries to continue making payments for Russian oil and gas.

Mr. Biden has expressed reluctance to facilitate a transfer of MiG-29 warplanes from Poland to Ukraine. But members of Congress have been increasingly putting pressure on him to change his mind. “They want MiGs. Get them the MiGs,” Republican Senator Mitt Romney said last week.

Mr. Zelensky’s appeal could also speed up U.S. efforts to pour other military equipment into Ukraine, either by directly transferring it or by paying for other NATO allies to. These could include longer-range anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles, armed drones and better technology for locating Russian forces.

The U.S. has so far given Ukraine US$1.2-billion in military aid over the last year, including Javelin anti-tank weapons and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. Congress authorized a US$13.6-billion aid package to Ukraine last week, including US$3.5-billion on further military help.

In a speech Tuesday to Canada’s Parliament, Mr. Zelensky called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to picture what it would be like if Russia hit the Ottawa airport with missiles, bombed the CN Tower, pulled down Canadian flags in Montreal and laid siege to Vancouver.

“Justin, can you imagine?” he said. “Can you imagine when you call your friends, your friendly nations … and they say, ‘Please hold on, hold on a little longer’?”

Speaking to the British-led Joint Expeditionary Force Tuesday, Mr. Zelensky laid out a list of things Ukraine wants from its allies, from more extensive sanctions on Russia to more military equipment. “You know what weapons we need. You know what protection we need. You know we need aircraft,” he said.

Since Mr. Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago, the West has imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia. Moscow’s foreign reserves have been frozen, it has been cut out of Western debt markets and a long list of Russian politicians and oligarchs have had their assets seized.

