Open this photo in gallery Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union, testifies at an impeachment inquiry hearing in Washington, Nov. 20, 2019. Trump wasted little time opening a campaign of retribution against those he blames for his impeachment, firing Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and then Sondland on Feb. 7, 2020. SAMUEL CORUM/The New York Times News Service

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who testified in President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry, said on Friday that Trump intends to recall him from his post.

“I was advised today that the President intends to recall me effective immediately as United States Ambassador to the European Union,” Sondland said in a statement.