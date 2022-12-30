The first days of a new Congress ordinarily take the form of a winter festival – warm feelings throughout the legislative chambers, congratulatory hugs in the cozy confines of the Senate and House of Representatives, festive family celebrations on the floor, all in a peculiar Washington extension of holiday good cheer.

“It’s usually a special time, a time when your heart seems to stop when you first walk onto the floor, a time of excitement, a time when everything is new, everything seems wonderful,” remembers Gerry Sikorski of Minnesota, a former Democratic representative who was a new House member in 1983. “And it’s a time when everything seems possible.”

Don’t expect anything remotely like that next week, exactly 30 years after Mr. Sikorski, now an influential lobbyist, took his oath of office, assembled his first congressional staff, and threw himself so thoroughly into the Washington whirl that he discovered he needed a formal black dinner jacket for social events that even a newly elected Democratic lawmaker would require in Ronald Reagan’s capital.

The 118th Congress convenes in the new year amid political tensions that make the ones from Mr. Reagan’s third year seem quaint, when his rivals accused the White House of cruelty toward the poor, stinginess toward the elderly and dangerous aggressiveness toward the Soviet Union. No bipartisan black-tie festivities are on the Washington dance card.

The 534 lawmakers who will flock into the Capitol to begin legislative proceedings will do so amid enormous political tension, unresolved leadership questions, a split in power between the Democratic-controlled Senate and the Republican-controlled House, the prospect of a bumper harvest of subpoenas against Democrats and members of President Joe Biden’s administration – and with memories, and tensions, growing out of the rebellion on Jan. 6, 2021, still fresh.

The committee that investigated the Capitol insurrection has only hours of life remaining. The Republicans who will assume power in the House will shut down the committee and likely will substitute their own probe, in essence beginning an investigation of the investigators.

That explains why the original committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans last week released a flood of full transcripts of their interviews; the intent was to minimize the risk that the committee’s critics pick selective quotations from the testimony to exculpate the rioters or remove the stain from former president Donald Trump.

But the main event for the early days on Capitol Hill is the question of who will lead the Republicans in the House.

For months leading to the midterm congressional election, the assumption was that Representative Kevin McCarthy of California was poised to be the next Speaker of the House following a titanic “red wave” of Republicans into the chamber.

That wave never materialized, and so the Republican majority is a slim 10 votes, meaning that Mr. McCarthy cannot lose the support of five of his party members in his effort to win the gavel. And more than five conservatives aligned with Mr. Trump and advocates of his muscular style of politics are holding out against Mr. McCarthy, whom they deride as insufficiently committed to their insurgency.

“With that small majority, those rebels have enormous leverage,” said Sarah Binder, a political scientist at George Washington University. “Instead of using the last month to lay out what the Republican House would do with its power, McCarthy has spent the time negotiating with his own members, trying to shore up support to become speaker.”

The result: the party’s dirty laundry has been on public view at a time when the party’s priorities should have been developed and displayed.

Only 14 times in American history have there been multiple ballots, including the 59 ballots in 1859 and the 129 ballots seven years later.

Mr. McCarthy has had to expend enormous capital to buttress the support he has, and in the process has delivered power and prestige to some of Mr. Trump’s most ardent supporters and the Republican Party’s most outré characters. He still has time to peel off some of the resisters, and the effort is continuing into the early days of the week. He may yet prevail.

There are two other possible outcomes. One would be for Mr. McCarthy to resort to the fine print of the House rules, which require a majority of those members voting and not a majority of elected members; in this backdoor path to the speakership, he would have to persuade some of his most loyal supporters to abstain so that he could win a majority of a smaller universe of voters.

The other option is for a second figure, presumably Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana, now the party’s whip, to emerge as compromise candidate. Mr. Scalise, an ambitious figure himself, is not unaware of this possibility.

Lost in the furor over the speakership is the content of the House majority’s program. No discreet, detailed road map has emerged. But the Republicans almost certainly will wield the power of the subpoena, act as a damper on the impulses of the Democratic-controlled Senate, and pass legislation on taxes (lower), aid to Afghanistan (lower), immigration (less), abortion (fewer, if any), and climate change (less emphasis).

Plus one other question: What to do about newly elected Representative George Santos of New York, who falsified his resumé and has brought embarrassment to the Republican conference.

That is yet one additional reason why, instead of this being a time when everything seems possible as it did for Mr. Sikorski three decades ago, this is a time when everything seems difficult.