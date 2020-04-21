 Skip to main content
U.S. congressional leaders, White House agree on nearly $500-billion more in coronavirus relief

Susan Cornwell and Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON
Reuters
Open this photo in gallery

The U.S. Capitol Building is seen in Washington, on March 27, 2020.

ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. congressional leaders and the White House agreed on Tuesday on nearly $500-billion more in coronavirus relief for the U.S. economy, and President Donald Trump urged them to pass it quickly before beginning discussions on another.

The deal provides $321-billion for a small business lending program, $60-billion for a separate emergency disaster loan program also for small businesses, as well as $75-billion for hospitals and $25-billion for national coronavirus testing, a senior Republican congressional aide said.

The Senate was expected to vote on the plan later on Tuesday, and the House of Representatives later in the week, most likely on Thursday.

Congressional leaders had said they were very close to an agreement on legislation to provide more money to help small businesses, after an initial $350-billion fund was quickly exhausted.

The bill agreed on Tuesday would be the fourth major piece of legislation passed as the federal government seeks to ease the heavy economic and personal toll of a pandemic that has killed more than 42,000 Americans and left more than 22 million people out of work.

Trump said he backed the legislation, and urged lawmakers to act quickly. He said talks would begin after its approval on more relief, including funds for state and local governments reeling from steep revenue losses due to the virus, and infrastructure spending that Democrats have been requesting throughout the crisis.

“After I sign this Bill, we will begin discussions on the next Legislative Initiative with fiscal relief to State/Local Governments,” as well as infrastructure investments, the Republican president wrote on Twitter.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he will issue an executive order temporarily suspending all immigration into the country. Gloria Tso reports. Reuters

