U.S. Defense Secretary Esper contradicts Trump, says no specific evidence of Soleimani planning to blow up embassies

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he did not see any specific intelligence that showed a top Iranian general was planning to blow up four American embassies, contradicting President Donald Trump’s stated reason for ordering Qasem Soleimani’s killing.

In a stunning admission Sunday, Mr. Esper said in a television interview that Mr. Trump merely believed embassies were something Mr. Soleimani might want to target, but had no actual evidence of a specific plot.

“The President didn’t say there was a tangible — he didn’t cite a specific piece of evidence. What he said is he probably, he believed, could have been,” Mr. Esper said on CBS. Pressed on whether there was a piece of intelligence that showed Mr. Soleimani wanted to attack a U.S. embassy, Mr. Esper said: “I didn’t see one with regard to four embassies.”

Mr. Trump has repeatedly insisted that he had to kill Mr. Soleimani to stop an imminent attack on Americans. At the White House last week, Mr. Trump said Mr. Soleimani was planning to “blow up” the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. In a Friday interview with Fox News, Mr. Trump said Mr. Soleimani was in fact planning to attack four different U.S. embassies.

The President’s reasons for ordering Mr. Soleimani’s death have loomed large as the world has grappled with its consequences, including Iran’s shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane carrying dozens of Canadians.

Mr. Esper more than once tried to walk back Mr. Trump’s claims that he had evidence Mr. Soleimani was imminently planning an attack.

“The President never said there was specific intelligence to four different embassies,” Mr. Esper told CNN Sunday. “I believe there were threats to more than, to multiple embassies.”

National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien also suggested that the U.S. did not know what Mr. Soleimani planned to attack, but just assumed he would go after an embassy.

“It’s always difficult, even with the exquisite intel that we have, to know exactly what the targets are. But it’s certainly consistent with the intel to assume that they would’ve hit embassies in at least four countries,” he said Sunday on Fox News.

Mr. Trump on Sunday again tweeted support for protestors in Tehran, who have taken to the streets over Iran’s shooting down of Ukrainian Airline Flight 752.

“To the leaders of Iran - DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people!” he said on Twitter.

Mr. Trump’s tweets did not mention the cause of the protests. The Iranian government for days lied about shooting down the plane, before admitting that its military took it down. Iran has said a military commander mistook the flight for a cruise missile in the hours after Tehran bombed U.S. bases in Iraq.

The shooting down of the plane killed 176 people, including 138 heading to Canada of whom 57 were Canadian citizens.

