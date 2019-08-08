 Skip to main content

U.S. Politics U.S. Deputy national intelligence director leaving post

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

U.S. Deputy national intelligence director leaving post

Deb Riechmann
Washington
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

U.S. deputy national intelligence director Sue Gordon. President Donald Trump says Gordon has announced she is leaving her position.

The Canadian Press

Sue Gordon, the current deputy director of national intelligence, has announced she is leaving her post on the same day that Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats’ resignation takes effect, leaving the top two spots at the agency vacant.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which oversees 17 U.S. intelligence agencies, has been in upheaval since Coats, who had bumped elbows with Trump, announced that he would resign effective Aug. 15.

Gordon, who has been working in the intelligence field for three decades, has decided to walk out the door the same day. Trump said he would name an acting director soon.

Story continues below advertisement

“Sue Gordon is a great professional with a long and distinguished career,” Trump tweeted Thursday. “I have gotten to know Sue over the past 2 years and have developed great respect for her. Sue has announced she will be leaving on August 15.”

Despite Trump’s praise, it was clear that she was not going to be named acting director or be nominated to replace Coats as the new director.

Earlier this month, the president nominated Texas GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe, but he removed himself from consideration after just five days amid criticism about his lack of intelligence experience and qualifications for the job.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., said in a statement that Gordon’s departure is a “significant loss” to the intelligence community and she had been a “stalwart partner” to the intelligence panel.

“Sue earned the respect and admiration of her colleagues with her patriotism and vision,” Burr said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
Untitled Document