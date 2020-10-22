U.S. Election 2020: Watch the final presidential debate and follow along with Globe writers

The first presidential debate flew off the rails when U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly interrupted, heckled and shouted down Democratic rival Joe Biden.
You can watch Thursday’s presidential debate tonight starting at 9 p.m. ET here. Scroll to the bottom for our live Twitter event.
Trump is expected to come out swinging in Today’s final presidential debate with Biden to try to close a big gap in opinion polls before the Nov. 3 election.
In Tonight’s final matchup, taking place in Tennessee less than two weeks before Election Day, the candidates will get one last chance to directly score points off one another.
Globe reporters and writers will be live-tweeting the debate below
Here are five things to watch for tonight:
- When each candidate has two minutes to respond, the candidate not speaking will have his microphone turned off
- Debate moderator, NBC White House correspondent Kristen Welker
- Debate topics: The pandemic, families, race, climate change, national security and leadership
- Talk around white supremacy and conspiracy theories
- Message delivery: Expect the vice president to ignore Trump while delivering his soundbites straight into the camera
The Commission on Presidential Debates has made some changes to the format in a bid to better control both candidates, particularly Mr. Trump. But it’s an open question whether they will work.
Opinion polls show there are relatively few voters who have yet to make up their minds. A record 42 million Americans have already cast ballots ahead of the debate, meaning Trump’s window to influence the outcome of the race may be closing.
With files from Reuters
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.