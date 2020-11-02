U.S. election: Adrian Morrow in conversation with CNN’s Jim Sciutto

U.S. election
Joe Biden is leading in national polls. But if the last U.S. election is any guide, the Democrats still have a long road to victory, and four more years of Donald Trump is in the realm of possibility.
Washington-based U.S. Correspondent Adrian Morrow was joined by special guest, Jim Sciutto, CNN’s chief national security correspondent, anchor of CNN Newsroom and author of The Madman Theory. They discussed the candidates' performance to date, and how the American people will decide as they head to the ballot box on November 3.
Listen to this timely conversation only days before the results are tallied.