Developing

U.S. election live: Polls begin opening at 6 a.m. ET

5:40 a.m. EST

Canadians await U.S. presidential election in fear, says new poll

OTTAWA - A new poll from Leger and the Association of Canadian Studies says a clear majority of Canadians surveyed worry that the United States will fall apart if no clear winner emerges in today’s presidential election.

The Leger poll found that three-quarters of those surveyed are worried about the election, and 68 per cent of worry that there will be a “complete breakdown of the political system in the U.S. leading to a period of social chaos.”

The survey found that the possibility of significant civil unrest or violence in the streets on election day or the following days worried 77 per cent of respondents, while 72 per cent were concerned that Trump wouldn’t accept the election result if he lost, and 62 per cent were worried about a stock market crash.

Four out of five respondents said they were concerned that increased racial tension would lead to protests and violence.

The poll also left no doubt who Canadians want to win the White House — 80 per cent favoured Democrat Joe Biden.

The survey of 1,516 Canadians was conducted using an online panel between Oct. 30 and Nov. 1.

-The Canadian Press

5:00 a.m. EST

Iran’s supreme leader, quoting Trump, mocks US election

Iran’s supreme leader mocked America’s presidential election Tuesday in a televised address, quoting President Donald Trump’s own baseless claims about voter fraud to criticize the vote as Tehran marked the 1979 U.S. Embassy hostage crisis.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reiterated a long-standing Iranian position that it didn’t matter whether Trump or Joe Biden wins the vote, but the stakes couldn’t be higher for the Islamic Republic.

Open this photo in gallery

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei mocked America's presidential election in a televised address Tuesday.

The Associated Press

Another four years could see Trump’s maximum-pressure campaigns further expand as it crushes the Iranian economy and stops Tehran from openly selling its crude oil abroad. Biden meanwhile has said he would consider re-entering Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, providing possible relief to the beleaguered Iranian rial.

“If you look at their own situation, it’s interesting to watch. The incumbent president, who is supposed to hold the elections, says this is the most-rigged U.S. election throughout history,” Khamenei said, not acknowledging that individual U.S. states run the vote. “Who says this? The sitting president who is arranging the elections himself. His opponent says Trump intends to widely cheat. This is American democracy.”

Associated Press

1:30 a.m. EDT

Some votes from New Hampshire — 26 of them — are already in

The results are already in from two New Hampshire towns where voters famously head to the polls just after the stroke of midnight.

In Dixville Notch, where the handful of residents have voted shortly after midnight on Election Day since 1960, all five votes for president went to Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee.

The other northern New Hampshire town that voted around the same time Tuesday, Millsfield, favored President Donald Trump by 16 votes to 5.

Open this photo in gallery

A man tallies the votes from the five ballots cast just after midnight, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Dixville Notch, N.H. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden received all five votes.

Scott Eisen/The Associated Press

A third town, Hart’s Location, canceled its traditional midnight voting this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 48 voters there will have to wait until the morning like everyone else.

Antsy journalists and political types often look to these New Hampshire towns for clues as to how the election will unfold across the country, but they have a spotty track record. While Millsfield voted for Trump in 2016, Dixville Notch went for Hillary Clinton.

And in the Democratic primary — which also kicks off in New Hampshire — Dixville Notch cast three of its five votes this year for Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York. He suspended his campaign less than a month later.

-The New York Times

9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, Nov. 2

Supporters say Donald Trump’s to-do list is far from complete

U.S. President Donald Trump is struggling to control COVID-19 and the damage it has wreaked on the U.S. economy, and facing the country’s largest racial reckoning since the 1960s. Less than a year ago, he underwent an impeachment trial. And he has not achieved some of his central policy goals – the wall along the Mexican border is only slightly longer than when he took office, and China has not changed its trade practices.

Open this photo in gallery

A vehicle moves along a border wall construction site near McAllen, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020. The Homeland Security Department has been racing to deliver on President Donald Trump's promise of 450 miles of border wall before the end of the year.

Sergio Flores/The New York Times News Service

But Mr. Trump could still win a second term. Even as Democratic challenger Joe Biden has maintained a clear lead in national polling since March, the contest is tightening in key swing states: Florida and Arizona are all but tied, while Mr. Biden holds a narrow lead in Pennsylvania. The President’s supporters have come out by the thousands, both for rallies staged by the campaign and for their own self-organized events.

Complicating it all is the once-in-a-century pandemic, which has upended how people cast their ballots and traditional methods of predicting turnout. It could mean the results of the race aren’t known for weeks, as mail-in ballots are tallied and the two parties fight in the courts and on the streets over which votes will count.

Adrian Morrow

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, Nov. 2

The U.S. Supreme Court may end up deciding this election. Here’s how that could play out

The most contentious presidential election in modern U.S. history may be decided by the Supreme Court, putting its legitimacy as a neutral arbiter of the law to the ultimate test. And Justice Amy Coney Barrett, sworn in amid controversy just last week, may take centre stage in deciding whether Donald Trump retains the presidency.

Only a landslide victory by Democratic challenger Joe Biden may stand in the way of legal challenges arriving at a court in which Republican appointees outnumber those chosen by Democratic presidents, 6-3. And that election landslide, says Laurence Tribe, a professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, would have to happen early in the process – on voting day or perhaps one day afterward – to keep the challenges at bay. And it would have to include swing states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, those hard-fought contests on which the election may turn.

That kind of scenario is unlikely in an election featuring millions of mail-in ballots, Prof. Tribe, a constitutional specialist, said in an interview with The Globe and Mail. “So the odds that it will be an indecisive outcome and that it will depend on ballots that haven’t yet been counted a week or so after Nov. 3 are pretty high,” he said. “Certainly the President has given every indication that he is not going to accept a loss without challenging it.”

Sean Fine

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, Nov. 2

A look at seven close Senate races in the U.S. election

Democrats are on track to win the seats needed to take control of the U.S. Senate because of the unpopularity of President Donald Trump – who has trailed Democratic challenger Joe Biden in almost every poll for months – and as the result of demographic forces that are pushing voters away from the Republican Party in its Southern stronghold.

Even if the GOP manages to retain control this year, the changing portrait of the U.S. population will undermine Senate Republicans in future elections. As evidence, take a look at some of the closest races.

John Ibbitson

Monday, Nov. 2

How does the Electoral College work, and when will it decide the outcome of the U.S. presidential election? A primer

For Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Nov. 3′s election day is just the beginning: The vote that makes one of them the president will come after that, and falls to a group of 538 people. Here’s how the process works

