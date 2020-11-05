U.S. election live updates: Biden inches closer to win; protesters arrested in Portland and N.Y.

The latest:

Biden wins Michigan, nears 270 electoral votes

Trump campaign suing in Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania to halt vote count

Police arrest 11 protesters in Portland, 50 in New York

U.S. Supreme Court may not have final say in presidential election, despite Trump threat

The U.S. election is a deadlock that could take days to sort out. Here’s what we know so far

Live U.S. election results map: Watch Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s presidential battle, state by state

6 a.m. ET

U.S. vote count edges Biden closer to win

Democrat Joe Biden moved closer to victory in the U.S. presidential race on Thursday as election officials tallied votes in the handful of states that will determine the outcome and protesters took to the streets.

President Donald Trump alleged fraud without providing evidence, filed lawsuits and called for recounts in a race yet to be decided more two days after polls closed.

With tensions rising, about 200 of Trump’s supporters, some armed with rifles and handguns, gathered outside an election office in Phoenix, Arizona, following unsubstantiated rumors that votes were not being counted.

In Detroit, officials blocked about 30 people, mostly Republicans, from entering a vote-counting facility amid unfounded claims that the vote count in Michigan was fraudulent.

Anti-Trump protesters in other cities demanded that vote counting continue. Police arrested 11 people and seized weapons in Portland, Oregon after reports of rioting, while arrests were also made in New York, Denver and Minneapolis. Over 100 events are planned across the country between Wednesday and Saturday.

Open this photo in gallery Black bloc protesters burn an American flag on Nov. 4, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Multiple protests, some peaceful and others violent, broke out in Portland as the presidential election remained undecided. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

The presidential race was coming down to close contests in five states. Biden held narrow leads in Nevada and Arizona while Trump was watching his slim advantage fade in must-win states Pennsylvania and Georgia as mail-in and absentee votes were being counted. Trump clung to a narrow lead in North Carolina as well, another must-win for him.

Trump had to win the states where he was still ahead plus either Arizona or Nevada to triumph and avoid becoming the first incumbent U.S. president to lose a re-election bid since fellow Republican George H.W. Bush in 1992.

Edison Research gave Biden a 243 to 213 lead over Trump in Electoral College votes, which are largely based on a state’s population. Other networks said Biden had won Wisconsin, which would give him another 10 votes. To win, a candidate needs 270 votes.

-Reuters

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 8:45 p.m. ET

Michigan secretary of state calls Trump lawsuit ‘frivolous’

Michigan’s secretary of state said that a lawsuit by Donald Trump seeking to halt counting of votes was “frivolous.”

Jocelyn Benson also added that all valid ballots cast in Michigan had been tabulated securely and acccurately.

- Reuters

7:25 p.m. ET

Trump sues in Georgia seeking to pause vote count

Donald Trump’s campaign and the Georgia Republican Party have filed a lawsuit against the Chatham County Board of Elections asking a judge to order the county to secure and account for ballots received after 7 p.m. on Election Day.

State party chair David Shafer said in a statement Wednesday night that they planned to sue in a dozen counties.

The lawsuit alleges that a Republican observer watched a poll worker take unprocessed absentee ballots from a back room and mix them into processed absentee ballots waiting to be tabulated.

In Georgia, ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to count.

- The Associated Press

7 p.m. ET

Trump backers demand Michigan vote centre ‘Stop the count!’

Dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump chanting “Stop the vote!” descended on a vote-counting centre in Detroit on Wednesday, as Americans on both sides of the political divide vented their anger and frustration over the undecided presidential contest at scattered protests around the country.

Video shot by local media showed angry, chanting people gathered outside the TCF Center and inside the lobby, with police officers lined up to keep them from entering the counting area.

- The Associated Press

6:05 p.m. ET

Biden wins Michigan, nears 270 electoral votes

Joe Biden has carried Michigan and its 16 electoral votes, further dismantling Donald Trump’s Rust Belt wall of support that helped deliver him the presidency four years ago.

The flip from red back to blue was a huge blow to Trump, whose victories in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania in 2016 sent him to the White House. Biden also carried Wisconsin, though Pennsylvania hasn’t been called yet.

Biden’s victory in Michigan pushes him to 264 Electoral College votes, six short of the 270 needed to win the White House. Trump is at 214 electoral votes.

- The Associated Press

How does the Electoral College work, and when will it decide the outcome of the U.S. presidential election? A primer

For Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Nov. 3′s election day is just the beginning: The vote that makes one of them the president will come after that, and falls to a group of 538 people. Here’s how the process works

