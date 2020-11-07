U.S. election live updates: Donald Trump’s Saturday morning electoral fraud claims flagged by Twitter

The latest:

Joe Biden leads by 29,861 votes | Biden leads by 22,657 votes | Biden leads by 28,833 votes | Biden leads by 7,248 votes | Donald Trump leads by 76,515 votes Tweets by Trump early Saturday morning have been flagged by Twitter as “disputed”

In a late-night address Friday, Biden told Americans he and running mate Kamala Harris were being briefed on major issues like the economy and the coronavirus as they prepared to transition into the White House

Live U.S. election results map: Watch Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s presidential battle, state by state

9:15 a.m. ET

Trump tweets flagged by Twitter due to disputed claims

Donald Trump has remained out of sight as the continued ballot counting gradually expanded Joe Biden’s lead in must-win Pennsylvania. On Saturday, Trump repeated baseless allegations of election fraud and illegal voting in a series of tweets, but they were quickly flagged as potentially misleading by the social media platform.

– The Associated Press

Tens of thousands of votes were illegally received after 8 P.M. on Tuesday, Election Day, totally and easily changing the results in Pennsylvania and certain other razor thin states. As a separate matter, hundreds of thousands of Votes were illegally not allowed to be OBSERVED... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Friday, Nov. 6, 10:50 p.m. ET

Biden addresses the nation

Joe Biden says he is already preparing to assume the presidency even though he has not been declared the winner in his race against President Donald Trump.

“I want people to know we’re not waiting to get the work done,” he said late Friday in remarks to the nation.

“The numbers tell us a clear and convincing story.”

Biden said he and his running mate, Kamala Harris, have held briefings on the coronavirus and the economy this week as the U.S. records record daily cases.

He noted nearly 240,000 people have died from the pandemic and said he wants those families to know they aren’t alone.

He also addressed the millions of Americans who remain out of work and are struggling to pay rent or buy food.

“We don’t have any more time to waste on partisan warfare,” he said.

– The Associated Press

Photo gallery: America counts, and waits

Friday, Nov. 6, 9:30 p.m. ET

Incumbent Perdue to face Ossoff in Georgia U.S. Senate seat runoff

Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff will face off in a Jan. 5 runoff in Georgia for Perdue’s Senate seat.

Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel was able to get enough votes so that neither Perdue or Ossoff was able to clear the 50% threshold needed for an outright win.

Thousands of absentee ballots and in-person votes cast early needed to be counted after Election Night passed, forcing a long and tense wait before the race could be called.

The contest has already seen huge spending from outside groups on both sides and millions of dollars more are expected to pour into the state ahead of the runoff.

The race between Ossoff and Perdue, a close ally of President Donald Trump, has been characterized by sharp attack ads but relatively moderate political positions.

– The Associated Press

Friday, Nov. 6, 2:47 p.m. ET (updated)

When to expect results from five battleground states

Americans have been waiting longer than in any presidential election year since 2000 to learn the winner, with vote counting slowed by a record number of mail-in ballots. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted many to avoid voting in person on Tuesday’s election day.

Pennsylvania

There are still ballots to be counted from Philadelphia, the state’s largest city, and Allegheny county, home to Pittsburgh. The majority of ballots left in Philadelphia are provisional and military ballots, Pennsylvania’s election commissioner said, adding the final count could take several days.

Friday is the last day that Pennsylvania can accept mail-in ballots postmarked on or before Election Day. Under Pennsylvania law, a recount is automatic if the margin of victory is less than or equal to 0.5 percentage point of the total vote.

Georgia

Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, said he expects the margin to be just a few thousand votes, which would trigger an automatic recount. A recount must wait until Georgia’s results are certified, expected on or before Nov. 20.

About 9,000 military and overseas ballots were still outstanding and could be accepted if they arrive on Friday as long as they were postmarked Tuesday or earlier.

Arizona

With 97 per cent of the tally completed, it was not clear when this state’s contest would conclude, though further updates were expected on Saturday.

Nevada

The state’s biggest county, Clark, which includes Las Vegas, had 63,000 ballots remaining to be counted as of Friday. The majority of mail-in ballots is expected to be counted by Sunday.

North Carolina

State officials have said a full result would not be known until next week. The state allows mail-in ballots postmarked by Tuesday to be counted if they are received by Nov. 12.

– Reuters

How does the Electoral College work, and when will it decide the outcome of the U.S. presidential election? A primer

For Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Nov. 3′s election day is just the beginning: The vote that makes one of them the president will come after that, and falls to a group of 538 people. Here’s how the process works

