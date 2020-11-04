U.S. election live updates: Vote too close to call as presidency hinges on key states

The latest:

Polls have closed, but counting continues in close contests such as Michigan and Pennsylvania

Biden said at news conference he believes he is on track to win, while Trump also claimed victory in a Twitter post

Major TV networks projected Democrats to retain majority of seats in House of Representatives

In Senate races, Republicans take Alabama from Democrats, while Democrats take Colorado from Republicans

5:27 a.m. ET

U.S. election betting odds point to 50-50 chance

Betting market odds on the U.S. presidential election have begun to tighten once again after clearly flipping overnight in favour of Republican President Donald Trump over Democratic candidate Joe Biden, according to data from three aggregators.

British-based Smarkets exchange is giving Trump and Biden an almost an equal chance of winning as of 1000 GMT, with Trump sitting at a 51% chance. The odds on Trump had risen to as much as 80% overnight.

Odds for a Biden win have fallen to 49% from 61% on Tuesday.

The shift came after Biden overtook Trump in the battleground state of Wisconsin with an estimated 89% of the vote tallied so far. Trump has 49% and Biden has 49.3% of vote, according to Edison Research.

Trump earlier falsely claimed victory over Biden on Wednesday with millions of votes still uncounted in a White House race that will not be decided until a handful of states complete vote-counting over the next hours or days.

The flip in betting markets overnight was mainly “driven by Trump seemingly holding the key swing state of Florida as a result of a very strong showing for him in the Miami-Dade county with a large Cuban population,” said Patrick Flynn, political analyst at Smarkets.

Bettors on British betting exchange Betfair were giving Trump a 62% chance of winning a second term in the White House at 0800 GMT, up from 39% when polls opened on Tuesday morning. Biden’s odds of a win on Betfair had fallen to 38% from 61% earlier.

“With thousands of votes still to be counted, it remains a coin flip over who will be victorious, but for now Donald Trump is the punters' pick,” Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said.

-Reuters

1:30 p.m. ET

Nebraska splits four-one for Trump

President Donald Trump has won four of Nebraska’s five electoral votes, while Democrat Joe Biden has won one electoral vote from the state.

The 1st Congressional District was called for Trump early Wednesday. He also won the 3rd Congressional District earlier, as well as the statewide vote. Mr. Trump gets one electoral vote for each congressional district, plus two electoral votes for winning the statewide vote.

Mr. Biden’s win in the 2nd Congressional District, which includes Omaha, is a flip from 2016, when Mr. Trump narrowly won it against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

While Mr. Trump easily carried the state itself, Nebraska is one of only two states that divides its electoral votes.

In 2016, Trump won all five of Nebraska’s electoral votes.

– The Associated Press

1:15 a.m. ET

Trump takes Texas

President Donald Trump has won Texas and its 38 electoral votes despite a furious, late push by Democrats to turn America’s biggest red state blue.

An avalanche of early votes fed Democrats' high hopes of ending decades of losses in Texas, where polls showed Joe Biden running unusually close. But Mr. Trump carried Texas for a second straight year.

Mr. Trump won Texas by 9 percentage points in 2016 and all but took a win here for granted. He didn’t swing through Texas for campaign rallies or swamp television airwaves, and his conservative allies on the ground scoffed at Mr. Biden’s chances as a far reach.

Mr. Trump sought to make an issue out of Mr. Biden’s answer during their final presidential debate that Mr. Biden would “transition away from the oil industry” if elected president. Texas is among the swing states with voters who depend on the oil industry to make a living.

– The Associated Press

12:50 a.m. ET

Biden, Trump claim early victories

Democratic candidate Joe Biden says he believes he will win the presidential election, as voting continues in battleground states, such as Pennsylvania and Georgia.

“Keep the faith guys. We’re going to win this,” he told supporters at a hastily scheduled rally in his home state of Delaware after midnight.

However, Mr. Biden couched the claim moments later, and said it was not up to him or Donald Trump to declare themselves the winner.

Mr. Trump, the Republican incumbent, quickly rebuffed Mr. Biden’s statements on Twitter.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it,” he said in a Twitter post, adding he would make his own statement soon.

Twitter later flagged Mr. Trump’s claims as being potentially misleading.

– Staff

We placed a warning on a Tweet from @realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election. This action is in line with our Civic Integrity Policy. More here: https://t.co/k6OkjNXEAm — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) November 4, 2020

12:35 a.m. ET

Trump wins Florida

President Donald Trump has won Florida and its 29 electoral votes, the biggest prize among the perennial battlegrounds and a state crucial to his reelection hopes.

Mr. Trump also won Iowa and Montana.

Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign had hoped the devastating toll of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly among older adults, would put him in a strong position in a state popular with retirees.

Trump moved his official residence to his Palm Beach estate Mar-a-Lago from New York last year.

Trump narrowly beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in the state in 2016.

– The Associated Press

12:20 a.m. ET

Trump wins Ohio

President Donald Trump has won Ohio and its 18 electoral votes, holding on to a battleground state where the race against Democrat Joe Biden had tightened in recent months.

The Republican nominee comfortably carried the Midwestern state four years ago, but polls heading into the final weeks showed Biden well within range, forcing the president to spend more time in the state than anyone expected.

In 2016, Mr. Trump saw notable support from blue-collar manufacturing and mining communities disenchanted with his opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, and buoyed by the Republican’s promise to bring back jobs to their hard-hit communities.

Mr. Biden saw the gap as overly daunting early on but seized an opening in the closing months amid Mr. Trump’s softening support among college-educated suburban women. The campaign responded with a summer ad blitz and string of in-person campaign appearances.

– The Associated Press

12:15 a.m. ET

Biden wins Minnesota and Hawaii

Democrat Joe Biden has carried Minnesota, turning back a strong push by President Donald Trump and holding on to a state narrowly won by Democrat Hillary Clinton four years ago.

Mr. Biden was awarded the state’s 10 electoral votes on Tuesday.

He also won Hawaii, a reliably blue state, and its four electoral votes.

Mr. Biden made up for his campaign getting a late start in Minnesota compared with Mr. Trump, who held several campaign rallies in the state this election cycle. The former vice-president took advantage of anti-Trump sentiment and organizing efforts by the state’s Democrats, who stressed COVID-19 and health care issues.

Mr. Trump came within 1.5 percentage points of carrying Minnesota in 2016 and made winning the state this time a personal priority. Republicans invested time and money in building a field organization to boost GOP turnout, focusing on conservative rural Minnesota and suburban areas that were once mostly Republican but have become swing territory.

– The Associated Press

Open this photo in gallery Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump cheer outside of the Versailles restaurant as they await the results of the presidential election on November 03, 2020 in Miami, Fla. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

