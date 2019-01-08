Is the U.S. government shutdown still on? A guide to the standoff between Trump and Congress

Open this photo in gallery J. Scott Applewhite/The Associated Press

The latest

President Donald Trump is addressing the nation Tuesday night to make his case for a US$5-billion wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, a contentious issue that has caused a partial government shutdown to drag on.

After his Tuesday speech from the Oval Office, Mr. Trump will travel Thursday to the southern border to see firsthand what his press secretary called a “national security and humanitarian crisis.”

In Congress, the new Democratic House majority and some Republican senators are increasing political pressure to reopen the government without authorizing the money Mr. Trump is seeking for the wall. House Democrats plan to pass individual bills this week to fund the shuttered government departments, but they won’t pass without the approval of the GOP-controlled Senate.

What’s closed and what’s open

Open this photo in gallery Jan. 7, 2019: A sign is seen on a fence in New York at the General Grant National Memorial as the partial U.S. government shutdown continues. MIKE SEGAR/Reuters

Since Dec. 22, a host of U.S. government agencies have closed because the federal government didn’t pass appropriations bills to give them the money they need to operate. Unlike some previous shutdowns, it doesn’t affect every department; most agencies have had their funding approved through to Sept. 30, the end of the government’s fiscal year. This shutdown affects only a quarter of federal agencies' employees in roles that have been deemed non-essential, which still covers a lot of services.

What’s closed

Tax investigations: The Internal Revenue Service is one of the affected agencies, and has sent most of its work force home. If you’re being audited, that’s likely on hold. Ordinarily a shutdown would also suspend payouts of tax refunds, but the White House budget office said on Jan. 7 that workers would be recalled from furlough to get those refunds delivered. But if the shutdown drags on into mid-January, when tax-filing season typically starts, things could get messy.

The Internal Revenue Service is one of the affected agencies, and has sent most of its work force home. If you’re being audited, that’s likely on hold. Ordinarily a shutdown would also suspend payouts of tax refunds, but the White House budget office said on Jan. 7 that workers would be recalled from furlough to get those refunds delivered. But if the shutdown drags on into mid-January, when tax-filing season typically starts, things could get messy. National parks: The National Park Service, under the umbrella of the Interior department, is running some parks on skeleton crews, devolving others to state agencies and closing many more.

The National Park Service, under the umbrella of the Interior department, is running some parks on skeleton crews, devolving others to state agencies and closing many more. Housing and Urban Development: Only a handful of essential staff remain in the department overseeing public housing, though it continues to make voucher payments for low-income families.

Only a handful of essential staff remain in the department overseeing public housing, though it continues to make voucher payments for low-income families. Commerce Department: If you need U.S. economic or census data, you’re out of luck. Some of the department’s more essential services, like weather-forecasting and processing of patent applications, are still running.

If you need U.S. economic or census data, you’re out of luck. Some of the department’s more essential services, like weather-forecasting and processing of patent applications, are still running. Personnel Management: The government’s human-resources branch is shut down.

The government’s human-resources branch is shut down. Federal Communications Commission: This is the agency that regulates radio and TV broadcasting.

What’s not closed

Law enforcement: Most of the 245,000 employees of the Homeland Security department are deemed essential, so they are still working but without pay. Agencies within that department include Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Coast Guard and the Secret Service. FBI investigations are continuing, as is special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Most of the 245,000 employees of the Homeland Security department are deemed essential, so they are still working but without pay. Agencies within that department include Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Coast Guard and the Secret Service. FBI investigations are continuing, as is special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Transportation: Most staff at the Federal Aviation Administration, the aviation safety watchdog, are still on the job, as is the Federal Highway Administration, which gets its funding from other sources.

Most staff at the Federal Aviation Administration, the aviation safety watchdog, are still on the job, as is the Federal Highway Administration, which gets its funding from other sources. Mail delivery: The U.S. Postal Service generates its own revenue, so it isn’t affected by government shutdowns.

Why can Americans just shut down their government?

Open this photo in gallery Dec. 20, 2018: The statue of George Washington is seen beneath the Rotunda in the Capitol two days before the government shutdown began. The Associated Press

To Canadians, shutdowns might seem like a bug in the U.S. political system: Why would you just let public services run out of money? But its place in American politics isn’t accidental; it took generations of politicians to create the mechanisms that make shutdowns possible.

Congress has had “power of the purse” since the founding of the United States in the 18th century, but by the 19th, government agencies and the military would sometimes abuse that power by deliberately running out of money and signing contracts they couldn’t afford, believing Congress would rather reimburse them than let services stop. Historians would later call this strategy “coercive deficiency.” After the Civil War, faced with soaring military spending and government debt, Congress tried to stop the practice with the Antideficiency Act, which barred the government from entering into contracts that weren’t fully funded first.

Story continues below advertisement

Washington tweaked and strengthened the act over the decades, but for most of its history, agencies weren’t required to close if Congress missed a deadline for passing their budgets. Sometimes they would shut down, but at other times they would keep working on credit. That changed under Republican president Ronald Reagan, whose attorney-general took a hard-line interpretation of the law and insisted that agencies without funding should stop nonessential work. The Reagan administration saw eight shutdowns of four days or fewer.

Since then, lengthy shutdowns affecting hundreds of thousands of government workers have become more common. The most recent shutdown before this one was in 2013, when Democratic president Barack Obama was at odds with a Republican-controlled House over his signature health-care policy. And the longest was in 1995-96, in a feud between Bill Clinton and a GOP-led Congress over how to measure the government’s budget balance.

Why doesn’t Canada have government shutdowns?

Open this photo in gallery Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

There are many, many differences between the U.S. political system and Westminster-style parliaments like Canada’s, but here are a few that address why an American-style shutdown wouldn’t happen here:

If a Canadian budget doesn’t pass, the government falls. Budgets and other sorts of confidence motions (potentially including some of the supply bills that actually authorize government spending) trigger a new election if they fail in the House of Commons, and whoever wins can then pass a new budget. This would only happen in minority Parliaments, which are generally rare because of how Canada’s electoral system works.

Budgets and other sorts of confidence motions (potentially including some of the supply bills that actually authorize government spending) trigger a new election if they fail in the House of Commons, and whoever wins can then pass a new budget. This would only happen in minority Parliaments, which are generally rare because of how Canada’s electoral system works. There is no elected opposition that could reject a budget outright. Budgets do require approval by senators and royal assent from the governor-general, but neither of those offices are elected. So while it is possible for a Senate to be at odds with the House of Commons over spending matters in the way that the Democrat-led U.S. House is with the GOP-led Senate, they have no mandate from voters to reject budgets completely or do wholesale rewrites. Senators would, at best, make amendments and send the bill back to MPs. And whereas in the U.S. system, the president (who is both head of state and head of government) can veto legislation, the governor-general (the representative of Canada’s head of state, the Queen) is prevented by centuries of tradition from refusing royal assent to a bill. If they did, it would be an unprecedented constitutional crisis.

Budgets do require approval by senators and royal assent from the governor-general, but neither of those offices are elected. So while it is possible for a Senate to be at odds with the House of Commons over spending matters in the way that the Democrat-led U.S. House is with the GOP-led Senate, they have no mandate from voters to reject budgets completely or do wholesale rewrites. Senators would, at best, make amendments and send the bill back to MPs. And whereas in the U.S. system, the president (who is both head of state and head of government) can veto legislation, the governor-general (the representative of Canada’s head of state, the Queen) is prevented by centuries of tradition from refusing royal assent to a bill. If they did, it would be an unprecedented constitutional crisis. The Governor-General can authorize money without Parliament. In special circumstances, such as an election period, the governor-general can issue a special warrant to the president of the Treasury Board to make sure essential government services get their money.

The origins of this shutdown

Open this photo in gallery Jan. 6, 2019: A man looks through the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Tijuana, Mexico. President Donald Trump's demand for more money to build a border wall have allowed the government shutdown to drag on. Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

The current shutdown started because of President Donald Trump’s demand to build a wall across the U.S.-Mexico border, one of his first campaign pledges in the 2016 election. Mr. Trump once boasted that Mexico would pay for the wall, but now he wants US$5-billion from Congress to finance it, and the Democrats are vocally opposed. Mr. Trump triggered the shutdown in December when he rejected a spending package from Congress (both houses of which were then still controlled by his own party) to fund the government until February. Mr. Trump insisted that any spending bill contain the US$5-billion for the wall. About two weeks later, the new Democrat-controlled House was sworn in, and one of its first acts was to pass two bills that would reopen most of the government and buy a little more time for Homeland Security funding. Mr. Trump rejected the compromise, and its chances of passing in the Republican-controlled Senate look slim.

barrier status along the u.s. southern border In kilometres Total length of border 3,126 Barrier already in place before Trump 1,052 US$292-million re- placement barrier approved by Congress in Calif., N.M., Texas 199 Replacement barrier already started or completed 64 Replacement barrier to be completed by May 2019 22.4 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: associated press; new york times barrier status along the u.s. southern border In kilometres Total length of border 3,126 Barrier already in place before Trump 1,052 US$292-million re- placement barrier approved by Congress in Calif., N.M., Texas 199 Replacement barrier already started or completed 64 Replacement barrier to be completed by May 2019 22.4 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: associated press; new york times barrier status along the u.s. southern border In kilometres Total length of border 3,126 km Barrier already in place before Trump 1,052 US$292-million re- placement barrier approved by Congress in Calif., N.M., Texas 199 Replacement barrier already started or completed 64 Replacement barrier to be completed by May 2019 22.4 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: associated press; new york times

How could this end? Some scenarios

Open this photo in gallery Jan. 3, 2019: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California gestures before a ceremonial swearing-in on Capitol Hill. The Associated Press

A bill-by-bill battle: Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, has said legislators will begin looking at individual appropriations bills that would reopen the closed departments. Those bills are unlikely to pass in the Senate.

The Senate caves: The shutdown has led a handful of Senate Republicans to challenge their party, but not enough to tip the balance in the Senate, where the GOP holds 52 of 100 seats. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he won’t let a spending bill pass unless Mr. Trump is happy with it.

Redefining ‘wall’: Mr. Trump has publicly suggested that the Democrats could be persuaded to relent if, instead of a concrete barrier, they agreed to build a steel barrier: “They don’t like concrete, so we’ll give them steel,” he said at Camp David on Jan. 5. But the underlying issue for many Democrats is not material but moral; steel or concrete, the barrier would be designed to keep asylum seekers and migrants out.

State of emergency: Mr. Trump has also threatened to declare a state of emergency to get the wall built without Congress’s approval. Presidents have some unilateral powers under the National Emergencies Act, but they still need to notify Congress and give specific and credible reasons for taking extreme action. In this case, Mr. Trump would need to demonstrate that migrant border crossings (which are less frequent now than they were in the 2000s) constitute an “emergency,” and he would be challenged in Congress or in court on that point.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Compiled by Globe staff

With reports from Reuters, Associated Press and Adrian Morrow