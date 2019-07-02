 Skip to main content

U.S. Politics U.S. House committee files lawsuit seeking Trump’s tax returns

WASHINGTON
The Associated Press
A House committee has filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by the Ways and Means Committee against the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service.

The committee says it doesn’t have to explain its reasons for seeking Trump’s tax return information. It says the administration has defied a subpoena for the documents “in order to shield President Trump’s tax return information from Congressional scrutiny.”

The committee says it’s investigating tax law compliance by the president, among other things.

