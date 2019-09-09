 Skip to main content

U.S. Politics U.S. House Judiciary panel to vote to establish rules for hearings on impeachment

Mary Clare Jalonick
WASHINGTON
The Associated Press
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler has said that the committee will move forward with impeachment hearings this fall, bolstered by lawmakers on the panel who roundly support moving forward with the process.

The House Judiciary Committee will vote Thursday to establish rules for hearings on impeachment, escalating the panel’s investigations of President Donald Trump.

The resolution is a technical step toward Trump’s impeachment, but the panel would still have to introduce impeachment articles against Trump and win approval from the House. It’s unclear if that will ever happen, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has urged caution on the issue, saying the public still isn’t yet supportive of taking those steps.

Still, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler has said that the committee will move forward with impeachment hearings this fall, bolstered by lawmakers on the panel who roundly support moving forward with the process. The vote on Thursday will set rules for those hearings, empowering staff to question witnesses, allowing some evidence to remain private and permitting the president’s counsel to respond to some of the testimony.

The committee says that the resolution is similar to procedural votes taken at the beginning of the impeachment investigations into Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

“The adoption of these additional procedures is the next step in that process and will help ensure our impeachment hearings are informative to Congress and the public, while providing the president with the ability to respond to evidence presented against him,” Nadler said in a statement announcing the vote. “We will not allow Trump’s continued obstruction to stop us from delivering the truth to the American people.”

The committee has also filed two lawsuits against the administration after the White House has repeatedly blocked the panel from obtaining documents and testimony. Pelosi has said she wants to see what happens in court before making any decisions on impeachment.

