 Skip to main content

U.S. Politics U.S. House panel subpoenas Corey Lewandowski, ex-White House aide as part of probe into Trump’s conduct

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

U.S. House panel subpoenas Corey Lewandowski, ex-White House aide as part of probe into Trump’s conduct

WASHINGTON
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski as part of its investigation into U.S. President Donald Trump’s conduct in office.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday subpoenaed former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and a former White House aide as part of its investigation into U.S. President Donald Trump’s conduct in office.

The committee chairman, Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, said his committee wants to hear publicly from Lewandowski and Rick Dearborn on Sept. 17 “as part of its efforts to hold the president accountable.”

Lewandowski and Dearborn both featured prominently in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Trump’s possible obstruction of justice. The report says Lewandowski and Dearborn were aware of Trump’s efforts to have Mueller fired.

Story continues below advertisement

The Trump administration has blocked former aides from testifying before Congress, setting off a legal battle that is expected to deepen in the fall.

In a tweet, Lewandowski said it was “sad and pathetic that Congressman Nadler is harassing private citizens” and referred to the Russia investigation as old news.

Bill Coffield, a lawyer for Dearborn, told The Associated Press that he had not yet seen the subpoena but would review it with his client and discuss their options.

The Judiciary panel is investigating whether Trump obstructed justice. Mueller said he could not exonerate Trump on obstruction and indicated in a May news conference that it was up to Congress to decide what to do with his findings.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter