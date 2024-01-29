U.S. prosecutors allege that the government of Iran recruited two Canadian men associated with the Hells Angels to assassinate Iranian defectors in Maryland as part of an international scheme meant to silence dissidents abroad.

A federal indictment unsealed on Monday says that Naji Sharifi Zindashti, an Iranian drug trafficker operating under the orders of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security, recruited Damion Patrick John Ryan, 43, a Canadian full-patch member of the Hells Angels, to carry out a hit on two Iranians in Maryland in December of 2020. Mr. Ryan in turn hired Adam Richard Pearson, 29, a Canadian Hells Angels affiliate then living illegally in Minnesota, to carry out the plot, prosecutors say.

It was not immediately clear from the indictment what the outcome of the plot was. All three men are charged with conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder for hire. Mr. Pearson additionally faces charges of illegal gun possession and being in the U.S. unlawfully.

Both Mr. Ryan and Mr. Pearson are currently imprisoned in Canada on unrelated charges. Mr. Zindashti is currently believed to be in Iran.

The indictment, whose allegations have not been proven in court, is part of a larger push announced Monday to disrupt Mr. Zindashti, whom the U.S. government says runs an international assassination network for the Iranian government.

The charges come amid escalating tension between the U.S. and Iran following Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Over the weekend, an Iranian-backed militia killed three U.S. soldiers and injured dozens more in a drone strike in Jordan. Iranian-supported Houthi rebels in Yemen have also been targeting ships in the Red Sea, and other groups across the Middle East have hit U.S. military bases in recent months. Mr. Biden has vowed to fight back.

The U.S. indictment of the Canadians also follows months of revelations about other foreign assassination plots in both countries. Canada has accused the Indian government of arranging the assassination of Sikh independence activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year in B.C. U.S. authorities also reportedly foiled an Indian plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, another Sikh activist, in the U.S.

In messages on the SkyECC app, U.S. authorities said, Mr. Zindashti agreed to pay US$350,000 plus US$20,000 in expenses for the assassination plot. The indictment does not identify the intended victims but says Mr. Zindashti gave Mr. Ryan photos of them and maps of their Maryland address.

In other SkyECC messages quoted in the indictment, Mr. Pearson allegedly told Mr. Ryan he would recruit more people to carry out the hit and would encourage them to shoot the victims “in the head a lot” to “make example.” Mr. Pearson wrote that he would “make sure I hit this guy in the head with AT LEAST half the clip” and “we gotta erase his head from his torso.”