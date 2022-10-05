Cornelius Whiting fills out his ballot in U.S. midterm elections at an early voting location in Alexandria, Va., on Sept. 26.Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press

Americans go to the polls in the midterm congressional elections on Nov. 8 with the control of the Congress – and of the country’s political narrative – in the balance.

With an electorate sharply divided, an aged warrior presiding in the White House, a former president raging on the rural heaths, mobilized women enraged about restrictions on abortion, and inflation surging through the economy, the political calculus could not be more complicated, the drama could not be more contentious, and the stakes could not be greater.

Perhaps not for more than a half century – in 1970, with university campuses in an uproar, the Vietnam War tearing the country apart – has a midterm election been so fevered, the rhetoric so heated, the voters so motivated. But this time, the money involved is so much greater, the divisions so much deeper, democratic ideals so much more under assault.

In this atmosphere of acrimony, there are so many moving parts – with 34 Senate seats, all 435 House seats, and 36 governors’ chairs being contested – that the November election has no distinct colouration and instead has the shifting tints and chaotic movement of a kaleidoscope. And like that optical instrument, which operates through repeated reflection, all the elements of this vital contest are reflections of deeper tensions and fissures in American political culture.

Here are the questions that the election raises, and perhaps might answer.

U.S. President Joe Biden greets people in Washington after a Sept. 23 event for the Democratic National Committee.Evan Vucci/The Associated Press

Is this election a judgment on President Joe Biden?

Ordinarily midterm elections are referenda on the sitting president, almost always to his disadvantage. The 1970 election was a referendum on Richard Nixon’s policies in Vietnam (his Republican Party lost 12 seats in the House but picked up two in the Senate) while the 1982 election was a referendum on Ronald Reagan’s tax and budget cuts (his GOP lost 26 seats in the House). The two Democrats who followed did even worse; Bill Clinton’s Democrats lost 54 seats in the House in 1994 and Barack Obama’s Democrats lost 63 House seats in 2010.

Even with the late-summer improvement in Mr. Biden’s approval ratings, his relatively low standing surely will not help the Democrats. The upshot: amid inflation worries, party strategists are trying to transform the election into an answer to the next question.

A woman takes a photo before a Trump rally in Wilmington, N.C., on Sept. 23.Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Is this election a judgment on former president Donald Trump?

The Democrats surely hope so. And they are being helped by poorly performing Trump-endorsed candidates for Congress and the nation’s state capitols; these Trump loyalists who have won GOP primaries with Mr. Trump’s endorsement now find themselves in a far-right lane that may be off-putting to some establishment Republicans and many Independents. Indeed, the Independents could hold the key to the election. The Gallup Poll shows that 24 per cent of Americans identify with the GOP, 30 per cent with the Democrats – but 43 per cent consider themselves Independents.

So how will those Independents go?

Gallup found that the combination of avowed Republicans and Independents who lean to the GOP produces a total of 39 per cent of the country’s voters. Do the same exercise with Democrats and Independent leaners, and the total is 48 per cent.

Doesn’t that suggest that the Democrats will defy the historical trends?

Not necessarily. The Democrats and their leaners are concentrated in states like California and New York and in various urban areas. The Republicans and their leaners are more widely distributed in districts across the country. It’s the phenomenon that gave Mr. Trump an Electoral College victory in 2016 even though Hillary Clinton swept the popular vote.

Mr. Trump stands alongside Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano at a Sept. 3 rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

What will it mean for the nature and character of the Republican Party if the Trump-endorsed candidates lose (and many of them very well might do so)?

It could mean a lot, if it looks like a solid repudiation of Mr. Trump in Senate races in states like Georgia and Ohio. That’s possible. Trump-backed senatorial and gubernatorial candidates in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Illinois, Maryland, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Michigan are being vastly outspent; Trump-endorsed gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, for example, is being outspent by Democrat Josh Shapiro by a staggering ratio of 27-to-1 in Pennsylvania. Moreover, in many if not most cases, these candidates are poor campaigners way out of the political mainstream.

Then again, it could mean very little if his favoured candidates flood into the House, take over the Republican caucus and propel Rep. Kevin McCarthy into the Speaker’s office. That new House majority will have a profile far different from any in the past, comprising election-deniers and far-right champions who will give the body an activist tone.

Mr. Biden gives his State of the Union address to Congress in March.Al Drago, Pool via AP

What would be the implications of a GOP-controlled House?

It could create immense problems for the President. A Republican House would mean its committees would have subpoena power, which is bad news for the administration (it will find itself under constant pressure from Capitol Hill). It will also be bad Mr. Biden himself (who will face calls for investigations into the activities of his son Hunter Biden and who may have to fend off calls for his impeachment).

It also would mean that even if the Democrats retain control of the Senate, which they very well may do, no Biden initiative will have a chance of being passed. The peculiar, cynical obverse of this is that Mr. Biden could possibly profit from the resulting paralysis; he could then argue that Republican intransigence in the House proves that the party isn’t suited for governing in 2024.

A protester shows a sign with Medusa and the words 'Remember in November, vote!' outside the Supreme Court in Washington this past July.Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press

Did the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling change the dynamic?

Yes, but the extent of that change is unknown right now. The overturning of Roe v Wade surely mobilized women, though it is often forgotten that some of the women who were mobilized were pleased with the decision. Early indications suggest that women are racing to register to vote; more than half the new registrants in the month after the decision were women. In Kansas, where a referendum to tighten abortion restrictions was defeated this summer, nearly three-quarters of the new registrants in the week after the decision were women.

In Virginia, according to a recent poll by the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington, the abortion ruling is a major factor for nearly half the voters in the midterms. And in Arizona, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs is hoping that the state’s new abortion restrictions, prompted by the Supreme Court’s actions, might propel women to the polls and help elect her to replace a GOP governor.

Will inflation (which hurts the Democrats) trump abortion (which hurts the Republicans)?

Every poll suggests that the economy is the bigger issue. When Gallup polled Americans this summer about the biggest problem the country faced, five times as many people chose economic issues over abortion. Inflation tops the list of critical issues, so Democrats likely will strengthen their efforts to emphasize low unemployment. But voters will receive their quarterly retirement investment reports a month before the election and the results will be stunning; when the markets dropped into bear territory (a decline of 20 per cent) this week, so did the Democrats’ prospects for November.

Democratic supporters show a 'Biden President 2024' flag at a rally in Rockville, Md., this past August.OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

What will the midterms tell us about the next presidential election?

Again: A lot, and a little.

First, the little: The public’s views on 2024 are clearly discernible weeks before the midterm results are in. The Republicans are not convinced Mr. Trump should be their next standard-bearer; the mid-September Washington Post/ABC News Poll shows that 47 per cent of Republicans want him to get the presidential nomination and 46 per cent prefer someone else – a substantial drop from the same poll three years ago, when Mr. Trump was in the White House and two-thirds of Republicans and Republican leaners wanted him to be renominated. Democrats generally prefer someone other than Mr. Biden to be nominated; more than half of party members and Democratic leaners in the Post/ABC Poll said they didn’t want the President on the ticket two years from now.

Now, the lot: A 2022 debacle for Trump-endorsed candidates would wipe away a lot of the 45th president’s lustre. A 2022 debacle for the Democrats, regardless of how close the defeated candidates portrayed themselves to Mr. Biden and his agenda, would wipe away what remains of the 46th President’s lustre. An Obama-style loss of five dozen seats could doom Mr. Biden’s chances of being renominated, or even seeking the nomination – not that he would admit that; no president likes being a lame-duck leader with two years remaining in his term.

A sign directs voters outside a community centre in Wilson, Wy., during Wyoming's Republican primaries in August.PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

So with all this, what will set the tide for the midterms?

Just as real estate is a matter of location, location, location, this election is a question of turnout, turnout, turnout.

With two-thirds of voters telling the Post/ABC Poll that they believe these midterms are more important than past midterms – about the same rate that said that four years ago, when the turnout was the highest since 1914 as the First World War was two months old in Europe – then voters will clog U.S. polling stations and flood the mails with absentee ballots.

The question then redounds to the character rather than the number of voters. Mr. Trump will be a more important factor than Mr. Biden in that surge, which also will be powered by abortion opponents. If Trump backers turn out in great numbers, Democrats are in great jeopardy. If Trump opponents do so, the Republican effort to replicate midterm history and pick up substantial numbers of seats and governorships is in grave danger. And if the surge of voters is heavily female, then all bets are off and all precedents meaningless.