U.S. Politics

Congressman pushes back at Trudeau comments, says U.S. not to blame for downed Ukrainian airliner

Adrian Morrow U.S. Correspondent
Washington
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, on Jan. 9, 2020.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, said “there’s no blame” for the United States in the Iran shooting down of a passenger plane that killed 176 people, including 57 Canadians.

The House Minority Leader on Tuesday responded to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments Monday that escalating tensions in the Middle East led to the disaster.

“There’s no blame here for America. America stood up once again for freedom. Iran went past a red line they had not gone before: killing a U.S. citizen. Iran shot down an innocent commercial airliner. There’s no doubt where the blame lies,” Mr. McCarthy told reporters.

Trudeau says Canada wasn’t warned of Soleimani strike, says crash victims would be alive if not for U.S.-Iran tensions

The crisis began two weeks ago after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian general, as retribution for attacks by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq that killed a U.S. contractor and laid siege to the American embassy in Baghdad. Mr. Trump has also said Mr. Soleimani had to be killed to prevent an imminent Iranian attack on American citizens, but some members of his administration have said there was no intelligence to support this.

In retaliation for Mr. Soleimani’s death, Iran bombed two U.S. military bases in Iraq. That same night, Iran’s missile defence system shot down a Ukrainian International Airlines flight that had just taken off from Tehran’s airport. Iran has said its military mistook the plane for an American cruise missile. All 176 people on the plane, the majority of whom were heading to Canada, were killed.

Mr. Trudeau told Global News in an interview Monday that the U.S. did not warn Canada before killing Mr. Soleimani.

“I think if there were no tensions, if there was no escalation recently in the region, those Canadians would be right now home with their families,” the Prime Minister said. “This is something that happens when you have conflict and war. Innocents bear the brunt of it.”

Mr. McCarthy said Iran bears the sole blame for tensions in the Middle East.

“The reason there are [176] dead people, innocent, is because Iran shot a missile and shot down a commercial liner. The reason why anything escalated is because Iran went and bombed tankers, Iran shot down a U.S. drone, Iran did something much different: killed a U.S. citizen. Iran went and attacked our embassy. So, yes, I agree that Iran is escalating things in the Middle East,” he said. “Trudeau is right about what Iran has been doing.”

Mr. McCarthy’s direct references to the shooting down of the plane are unusual among Mr. Trump’s allies. In recent days, Mr. Trump and his administration have repeatedly expressed support for protesters in Iran – and criticized the Iranian regime – but have mostly avoided saying anything about the downed plane. The White House has tried to de-escalate tensions with Tehran since last week, opting to impose sanctions rather than respond militarily to the bombing of American bases.

No U.S. citizens were killed in the plane crash, and the Iranian bombings in Iraq last week also resulted in no deaths.

Iran said on Tuesday it had arrested an undisclosed number of suspects accused of playing a role in the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger place last week. Reuters

