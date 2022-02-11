Protestors gather Feb. 10, 2022, at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., where a blockade is preventing daily trade between Canada and the U.S.Barbara Davidson/The Globe and Mail

The Biden administration is pressing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to intervene to end blockades of the Ambassador Bridge and other border crossings and offering help from the Department of Homeland Security.

A White House official said members of U.S. President Joe Biden’s cabinet and staff are working around the clock to bring down the barricades by protesters on the Canadian side of the border in Windsor, Ont., Coutts, Alta. and Emerson, Man.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has spoken with Canadian counterparts, and urged them to use federal authority to end the blockades, the official said. Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood Randall was also speaking with her Canadian counterpart, Jody Thomas.

Explainer: The Ottawa protests’ havoc is spreading from Windsor to Alberta. Where are the trucker convoys now?

Opinion: The Canada bashers have got it wrong about this country

Mr. Biden is being regularly briefed on the situation, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe urgent diplomatic discussions.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino’s office said he will speak with Mr. Mayorkas Friday. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has also spoken with his Canadian counterpart, Omar Alghabra, about the need to secure vital cross-border supply chains, the White House and Mr. Alghabra’s office confirmed. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has also spoken with his Canadian counterpart, Omar Alghabra, about the need to secure vital cross-border supply chains, the White House and Mr. Alghabra’s office confirmed.

The involvement of the U.S. government represents a significant escalation of pressure on Mr. Trudeau. So far he, provincial premiers and local officials have been either unable or unable to resolve the situation.

Late on Thursday evening, Mr. Trudeau’s office said he had convened a meeting with an “Incident Response Group” made up of cabinet ministers and other government officials to talk about what to do. In a statement, Mr. Trudeau’s office said the federal government was providing resources, including RCMP support, to local police. Mr. Trudeau has also spoken with Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

“This evening, I had several meetings that were focused on the illegal blockades and occupations happening across our country. They’re harming the communities they’re taking place in – and they’re hurting jobs, businesses, and our country’s economy,” Mr. Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

Neither Mr. Trudeau nor his office specified what steps he planned to take to end the blockade.

Mr. Ford is planning measures such as fines and potential vehicle confiscations in a bid to break the logjam with protesters, the Globe reported Thursday.

The Ambassador Bridge to Detroit, Canada’s largest single trade connection with the U.S., has been blocked since Monday in Windsor, Ont., by a group of protesters ranging from a few dozen to a few hundred, along with about 10 freight trucks and dozens of personal vehicles. Protesters opposed to all pandemic restrictions, including vaccine mandates, have intermittently blocked another crossing between Coutts, Alta., and Sweetgrass, Montana, since Jan. 29. A third blockade was set up in Emerson, Man., on Wednesday night.

Trucking traffic that would normally use the Ambassador Bridge is being rerouted to the Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia, Ont., which is severely backed up and has also been subject to intermittent efforts at a blockade. A fourth protest is planned for the Peace Bridge between Fort Erie, Ont., and Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday.

The holdups at the border have led to delays in food shipments and auto parts, among other manufacturing components, leading to layoffs and reduced hours in factories in the continent’s industrial heartland. The three shuttered border crossings typically see shipments of more than half a billion dollars’ worth of goods every day.

The blockades are part of the larger truck convoy protest, ostensibly against vaccine requirements for cross-border truckers but encompassing a wider range of demands, including an end to all pandemic safety measures and the dismantling of the Canadian government. Transport trucks have paralyzed downtown Ottawa for the last two weeks.

The White House is also watching as anti-vaccination and other rightwing activists vow to emulate the Canadian protests. Organizing efforts have included potential protests at this weekend’s Super Bowl near Los Angeles, and a convoy to Washington, D.C., arriving in March. Former president Donald Trump has endorsed these plans.

The U.S. official said the Department of Homeland Security was sending more staff to its Incident Command Post at the Super Bowl, in addition to 500 personnel previously on site for routine security operations. The department is also working to ensure that any potential convoy doesn’t disrupt trade or transportation.

Admiring discussion of the Canadian protests has dominated conservative social media sites in the U.S. for the last two weeks, and garnered regular attention on Fox News and other rightwing outlets.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.