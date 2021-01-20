U.S. presidential inauguration latest updates: Biden, Harris prepare to take office

The latest:

6:30 a.m. ET

Trump’s exit: President leaves office with legacy of chaos

Donald Trump will walk out of the White House and board Marine One for the last time as President Wednesday morning, leaving behind a legacy of chaos and tumult and a nation bitterly divided.

Four years after standing on stage at his own inauguration and painting a dire picture of “American carnage,” Trump departs the office twice impeached, with millions more out of work and 400,000 dead from the coronavirus. Republicans under his watch lost the presidency and both chambers of Congress. He will be forever remembered for the final major act of his presidency: inciting an insurrection at the Capitol that left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer, and horrified the nation.

Trump will be the first president in modern history to boycott his successor’s inauguration as he continues to stew about his loss and privately maintains the election that President-elect Joe Biden fairly won was stolen from him. Republican officials in several critical states, members of his own administration and a wide swath of judges, including those appointed by Trump, have rejected those arguments.

Still, Trump has refused to participate in any of the symbolic passing-of-the-torch traditions surrounding the peaceful transition of power, including inviting the Bidens over for a get-to-know-you visit.

By the time Biden is sworn in, Trump will already have landed at his private Mar-a-Lago club in West Palm Beach, Florida, to face an uncertain future, but not before giving himself a grand sendoff — with a red carpet, a military band and even a 21-gun salute.

-Associated Press

Open this photo in gallery In this file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump salutes as he boards Air Force One after visiting the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Harlingen, Tex., on January 12, 2021. CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters

6:00 a.m. ET

The people have spoken, again: How some Trump supporters changed their minds (or not) after four years of chaos

Four years ago this week, driving from Buffalo, N.Y., to Washington, through the Rust Belt of America to interview citizens and witness the inauguration of Donald Trump, one fact was very clear: Even the people who voted for him in 2016 weren’t sure he was going to be a good president. “I don’t know what to think,” a man said at a gun store in Bradford, Pa. “Time will tell, I guess.”

On a 2017 road trip to Washington, Ian Brown talked to Americans in the Rust Belt regions that helped bring Trump to power. Now, as Biden is about to be inaugurated, those same people see things differently.

Read the full story

5 a.m. ET

Massive security phalanx aims to shield Biden inauguration from mob, ‘lone wolf’ threats

Washington braced for a tense inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, amid overwhelming security measures including over 25,000 National Guard troops and a shuttered National Mall devoid of spectators to the quadrennial ritual.

Security analysts said the unprecedented precautions would protect Biden’s 12 p.m. ET oath of office from a major planned assault, like the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, leaving five people dead.

Few signs of an organized plot to disrupt the inauguration have emerged, security experts say, but the threat of “lone wolf” attacks, or violence carried out by radicalized individuals, was still still a concern, particularly at state capitals.

Officials have left little to chance this year. Bridges between Virginia and downtown Washington have been closed, as have Metro stations in the central security area, which some residents have likened to the fortress-like Green Zone of central Baghdad in Iraq.

-Reuters

2 a.m. ET

Trump pardons former adviser Bannon, Kilpatrick

U.S. President Donald Trump granted clemency to former White House aide Steve Bannon as part of a wave of pardons and commutations issued in his final hours in office, but did not pardon himself, members of his family or lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

White House officials had argued to Trump that he should not pardon himself or his family because it might look like they are guilty of crimes, according to a source familiar with the situation.

As part of more than 140 pardons and commutations, Trump also pardoned Elliott Broidy, a former top fundraiser for Trump who pleaded guilty last year to violating foreign lobbying laws, and former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who was serving a 28-year prison term on corruption charges.

Rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, who were prosecuted on federal weapons offenses, were also granted pardons.

- Reuters

Open this photo in gallery In this file photo taken on Aug. 20, 2020, Stephen Bannon exits Manhattan Federal Court following his arraignment on fraud charges over allegations that he used money from his group "We Build The Wall" on personal expenses in New York. BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images

Jan. 19, 10 p.m. ET

Joe Biden marks pandemic grief ahead of inauguration pomp

Joe Biden paused on what might have been his triumphal entrance to Washington on Tuesday evening ahead of his inauguration to mark instead the national tragedy of the coronavirus pandemic with a moment of collective grief for Americans lost.

His arrival coincided with the awful news that the U.S. death toll had surpassed 400,000 in the worst public-health crisis in more than a century – a crisis Mr. Biden will now be charged with controlling.

“To heal we must remember,” the incoming president told the country at a sunset ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial. Four hundred lights representing the pandemic’s victims were illuminated behind him around the monument’s Reflecting Pool.

“Between sundown and dusk, let us shine the lights into the darkness ... and remember all who we lost,” Mr. Biden said.

-Associated Press

Open this photo in gallery With the Washington Monument in the background, President-elect Joe Biden with his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris with her husband Doug Emhoff listen as nurse Lori Marie Key sings "Amazing Grace" during a COVID-19 memorial Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Evan Vucci/The Associated Press

