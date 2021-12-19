Police in riot gear patrol near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Sept. 18, 2021, during a rally by allies of former U.S. President Donald Trump to support what they call "political prisoners" from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.Brynn Anderson/The Associated Press

The United States could be subject to a military coup after the next presidential election unless it acts now to tamp down signs of insurrection within the ranks, three retired generals are warning.

In a Washington Post op-ed, retired major-generals Paul Eaton and Antonio Taguba, and retired brigadier-general Steven Anderson contend that, if former president Donald Trump or a similar candidate loses again in 2024, renegade military units might overthrow the election winner and install Mr. Trump in the White House.

“We … are increasingly concerned about the aftermath of the 2024 presidential election and the potential for lethal chaos inside our military,” the generals wrote in the op-ed, published Friday afternoon. “In short: We are chilled to our bones at the thought of a coup succeeding next time.”

The warning comes shortly before the anniversary of the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last Jan. 6, during which thousands of Mr. Trump’s supporters stormed Congress in a bid to stop legislators from confirming Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

It also lands amid a congressional investigation into the riot and efforts by Republican officials in key swing states to give themselves the power to overturn future election results.

The generals point to signs of politicization within the military. A large number of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, for instance, are current or former members of the armed forces. The head of Oklahoma’s National Guard, meanwhile, recently disobeyed Mr. Biden’s order to ensure his troops were all vaccinated against COVID-19.

It is possible that the military could break into pro- and anti-Trump camps, leading to civil war, the generals argue. Enemy countries might take advantage of this chaos to launch attacks.

“In a contested election, with loyalties split, some might follow orders from the rightful commander in chief, while others might follow the Trumpian loser. Arms might not be secured depending on who was overseeing them. Under such a scenario, it is not outlandish to say a military breakdown could lead to civil war,” they wrote. “In this context, with our military hobbled and divided, U.S. security would be crippled. Any one of our enemies could take advantage by launching an all-out assault on our assets or our allies.”

The generals call for several actions to blunt the possibility of a coup. One is to hold to account the politicians who stoked the falsehood that Mr. Trump had actually won the election. Another is to review for all military members the chain of command, and ensure they would not follow illegal orders. A third is to ferret out mutineers and guard against insurrectionists disseminating propaganda within the ranks.

“The military and lawmakers have been gifted hindsight to prevent another insurrection from happening in 2024 – but they will succeed only if they take decisive action now,” the generals wrote.

Mr. Eaton, who spent 34 years in the military, including a stint running U.S. operations to train the Iraqi military, is an adviser to VoteVets, a liberal political action committee. Mr. Taguba helped expose the torture of Iraqi prisoners by U.S. troops at the Abu Ghraib prison. Mr. Anderson previously worked as the army’s head of logistics at the Pentagon.

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot released a string of text messages last week that show Mr. Trump and his advisers were well aware of how violent the attack was as it unfolded. In the messages, sent to Mark Meadows, Mr. Trump’s then chief of staff, Republican legislators, Fox News hosts and one of Mr. Trump’s own sons, Donald Jr., pleaded for Mr. Trump to call off the rioters.

The committee also found Mr. Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to answer the committee’s questions. The Department of Justice must now decide whether to charge him. Prosecutors have already charged Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser, for disobeying the committee’s summons to testify.

At the state level, Republican officials are working to take control of the election machinery, raising the prospect that they could install losing candidates by throwing out future Democratic electoral victories.

In Georgia, for instance, the legislature has given a Republican-run commission the ability to remove election officials. Arizona legislators are debating a bill that would allow them to overturn a presidential election result in the state. In Pennsylvania, Republicans are trying to change the official who oversees elections from an appointed to an elected position.

In several states, Mr. Trump’s allies are aiming to defeat Republican officials who respected Mr. Biden’s presidential victory, replacing them with candidates who say the election should have been overturned.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.