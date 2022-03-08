President Joe Biden listens during a secure video call with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the Situation Room at the White House Monday, March 7, 2022, in Washington.Adam Schultz/The Associated Press

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to ban imports of Russian oil to punish President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. The move comes a week after Canada enacted a similar ban and amid mounting congressional pressure on Mr. Biden to act.

The President scheduled a last-minute announcement for Tuesday morning at the White House to unveil “actions to continue to hold Russia accountable.” The Associated Press, citing an unnamed source, said this would be the oil ban. Chris Coons, a Delaware senator close to Mr. Biden, said on CNN that the President had decided to enact a ban.

Last year, the U.S. imported about 200,000 barrels of Russian crude oil per day, plus about 500,000 barrels of other Russian petroleum products. These accounted for a total of about 8 per cent of U.S. imports. In 2020, Russian oil made up less than 2 per cent of Canadian imports.

Despite the relatively small numbers, Mr. Biden was reluctant to enact a ban for fear of pushing gas prices higher for American consumers. Inflation in the U.S. is already at a 40-year high and Mr. Biden’s Democratic party is trailing in the polls ahead of midterm congressional elections in November.

Revenues from oil and gas exports make up about 40 per cent of the Kremlin’s budget, but were left untouched in previous rounds of sanctions. Rising oil prices since the invasion have increased Russian government revenues, despite attempts by the U.S. and other countries to push them down by releasing oil reserves into the international market.

The European Union depends on Russia for roughly a third of its oil imports and has had no interest in a ban. The sanctions on Russia’s financial sector, which included cutting some Russian banks out of the SWIFT system of international financial transactions, left some loopholes open to facilitate payments for oil and gas imports.

Mr. Biden was forced to move ahead with the EU after several members of Congress announced various bills that would enact import bans.

On Monday, a bipartisan group of lawmakers backed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a package of trade measures that would not only ban Russian oil but also suspend normal trade relations with Moscow, seek to have it excluded from the World Trade Organization and give Mr. Biden the power to hike tariffs on Russian goods. Canada took the same action last week, stripping Russia and Belarus of “most favoured nation” status and hitting them with punitive 35 per cent tariffs.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called on Western countries to ban Russian oil and gas, and stop trading with Russia altogether.

The White House appears to have changed its mind on a ban swiftly. On Monday afternoon, when asked if Mr. Biden would sign a congressional sanctions bill, press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed the question: “Is a bill on its way over here that’s passed Congress? I don’t think so.”

