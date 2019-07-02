 Skip to main content

U.S. Politics U.S. Trump-North Korea’s Kim summit called an end of hostility by South Korea’s Moon Jae-in

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

U.S. Trump-North Korea’s Kim summit called an end of hostility by South Korea’s Moon Jae-in

Hyung-Jin Kim
Seoul
The Associated Press
Comments

South Korea’s president on Monday called a recent U.S.-North Korean summit at the Korean border an end of mutual hostility between the countries, despite skepticism that it’s was a just made-for-TV moment that lacked any substance.

During their third summit at the Korean Demilitarized Zone on Sunday, Trump and Kim agreed to resume nuclear talks. But neither side has indicated they are any closer to resolving sticking points that collapsed their previous summit.

On Monday, however, South Korean President Moon Jae-in told a Cabinet meeting that the summit in the DMZ meant the two countries declared “an end of hostile relations” and the “start of an era of peace.”

Story continues below advertisement

Moon, who briefly chatted with Trump and Kim on a DMZ village before they sat for a two-way meeting, described the Trump-Kim summit as “historic.” He also called the summit “the fruits of amazing indignation,” saying it was arranged due to Trump’s “unprecedented” Twitter offer for a meeting and Kim’s “bold” decision to accept it.

Moon, a liberal who took office in 2017, has lobbied hard to set up diplomacy between Trump and Kim to help find a peaceful settlement of the North Korean nuclear crisis. He met Kim three times last year, and their first and second summits happened at the same DMZ village called Panmunjom.

During their meeting, Trump went across Panmunjom’s military demarcation line into North Korea, becoming the first sitting American president to step foot in the North’s soil since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. Trump said he was “proud” to step over the borderline and thanked Kim for showing up for the meeting.

North Korea’s state media described Kim’s meeting with Trump as “an amazing event” and that both leaders expressed great satisfaction over the result of their talks. Moon’s government has also said it hopes the diplomatic momentum created by the latest Trump-Kim meeting would help revive inter-Korean dialogue and engagement that stopped amid an impasse in nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.

The latest Trump-Kim summit may have created a momentum for further diplomacy, including working-level talks aimed at hammering out the terms of a mutually acceptable deal, but many experts say it remains unclear whether the negotiations would successfully address the fundamental differences between Washington and Pyongyang that were exposed in the second Kim-Trump summit in Vietnam in February.

The Hanoi summit ended without any agreement after Trump turned down Kim’s request for major sanctions relief in return for dismantling his main nuclear materials-making complex while leaving his already manufactured nuclear bombs and long-range missiles intact.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter