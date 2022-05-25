A victim's family walks out of the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., on May 25.CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

As Adriel Gonzalez and his grandmother brought flowers to a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon, the 16-year-old tried to articulate his shock at the fact that America’s gun violence epidemic had found its way to his quiet corner of Texas.

Mr. Gonzalez had attended Robb years earlier. His Grade 3 teacher, Irma Garcia, was one of two teachers who had been massacred alongside 19 students the previous day, in the deadliest school shooting in the United States since Sandy Hook nearly a decade ago.

“She was a sweet lady,” he said of Ms. Garcia, as he took in the hordes of camera crews and television vans set up around the brick, ranch-style building. “It’s just crazy. I didn’t think something would happen here in Uvalde, like that.”

‘Precious individuals’ and their two teachers died in the Texas elementary school shooting. This is what we know about them so far

Gun violence in America, told through seven charts

Less than two weeks after a gunman shot 10 people in a Buffalo supermarket in an attack that appeared to have been motivated by white supremacist beliefs, the killings in Uvalde are a reminder of America’s status as the only developed country to experience such persistent mass shootings.

The Uvalde shooting has also reignited debate over America’s lax gun-control laws. And the killings have left those mourning the dead in this blue-collar town of 15,000 near the Mexican border shaken over how close to home the carnage had come.

Tony Gruben, pastor at the Baptist Temple Church, was taking his wife to a doctor’s appointment late Tuesday morning when he received an alarming text. His parishioner Donna Connell, a school counsellor at Robb, told him about the massacre as it was unfolding.

“She said there was an active shooter at the school, and to begin to pray,” he said.

Dora Flores and her grandson arrive to Robb Elementary school with flowers, the day after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at the school in Uvalde, Texas.MARCO BELLO/Reuters 1 of 19

Amelia and Leonard Sandoval, who’s grandson Xavier James Lopez, 10, was killed in Tuesday’s shooting rampage at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas.CHRISTOPHER LEE/The New York Times News Service 2 of 19

Amelia Sandoval holds a phone with a photo of her grandson, Xavier James Lopez, 10, was killed in Tuesday’s shooting rampage at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas.CHRISTOPHER LEE/The New York Times News Service 3 of 19

A Texas State Trooper receives flowers for the victims of a mass shooting yesterday at Robb Elementary School where 21 people were killed, including 19 children in Uvalde, Texas.Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images 4 of 19

Joshua Dominguez from San Antonio, Texas brings flowers to Robb Elementary School after a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images 5 of 19

Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is running against Greg Abbott for governor in 2022, interrupts a news conference headed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in Uvalde, Texas.Dario Lopez-Mills/The Associated Press 6 of 19

People talk with state police officers outside of the Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas.Dario Lopez-Mills/The Associated Press 7 of 19

Community members distribute food to people waiting to donate blood at the South Texas Blood Bank's emergency blood drive in Uvalde, Texas.BRANDON BELL/Getty Images 8 of 19

Catholic faithful attend a Mass at at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde Texas.ALLISON DINNER/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 19

Police and members of the Brooke Army Medical Center Therapy Dogs unit gather outside of the Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas.Dario Lopez-Mills/The Associated Press 10 of 19

Law enforcement survey the area where the gunman crashed his truck prior to entering Robb Elementary School and opening fire during a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images 11 of 19

Traders participate in a moment of silence at the start of the trading day for the victims of the school shooting in Texas on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.Spencer Platt/Getty Images 12 of 19

Officers stand outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.ALLISON DINNER/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 19

Flowers are left at the base of a monument outside the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas.KAYLEE GREENLEE /The New York Times News Service 14 of 19

Law enforcement personnel work at the scene of a mass shooting in Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas.NURI VALLBONA/Reuters 15 of 19

Photo provided by Siria Arizmendi shows her niece, Eliahna García, 10. García is among those killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.Siria Arizmendi/The Associated Press 16 of 19

A Texas State Trooper receives flowers for the victims of a mass shooting yesterday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images 17 of 19

A truck reportedly driven by Salvador Ramos, the gunman who fatally shot 19 children and two adults on Tuesday, remains in the drainage ditch where it crashed near Robb Elementary School in Texas.Ivan Pierre Aguirre/The New York Times News Service 18 of 19

Crime scene tape blocks access to a road behind Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.KAYLEE GREENLEE /The New York Times News Service 19 of 19

He went to the town’s civic centre, where families gathered to await news of their children. School staff had to provide photos of the students so first responders could correctly identify those who had lost their lives, he said. After an agonizing 10-hour wait, the authorities were able to inform the parents around 10:30 p.m.

Mr. Gruben’s own children went to the school when they were younger, he said as he stood in the 40-degree heat outside the civic centre on Wednesday afternoon.

Nearby, Josh Palacios, 31, handed out free tacos to the gathered families of the victims and first responders.

Mr. Palacios, the San Antonio-based owner of El Remedio, a food truck business, said the shooting had made him anxious when he was dropping off his own two daughters at a different elementary school on Wednesday morning. So he brought one of his trucks 90 minutes down the highway, vowing to keep serving people until he ran out of food.

He expressed disbelief that the killer – 18-year-old Salvador Ramos – had been able to legally buy AR-15 rifles shortly before carrying out the shooting.

Deadliest mass shootings in the U.S. By number of fatalities since 1982, School/university shooting in bold Shooting Date Fatalities Las Vegas Strip 2017-10-01 60 Las Vegas, Nev. Orlando nightclub 2016-06-12 49 Orlando, Fla. Virginia Tech 2007-04-16 32 Blacksburg, Va. Sandy Hook Elementary 27 2012-12-14 Newtown, Conn. Texas First Baptist Church 2017-11-05 26 Sutherland Springs, Texas Luby's 1991-10-16 24 Killeen, Texas El Paso Walmart 2019-08-03 22 El Paso, Texas San Ysidro McDonald's 1984-07-18 22 San Ysidro, Calif. Robb Elementary School 2022-05-24 21* Uvalde, Texas Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School 2018-02-14 17 Parkland, Florida United States Postal Service 1986-08-20 15 Edmond, Okla. San Bernardino mass 2015-12-02 14 San Bernardino, Calif. Binghamton 2009-04-03 14 Binghamton, N.Y. Fort Hood 2009-11-05 13 Fort Hood, Texas Columbine High School 1999-04-20 13 Littleton, Colo. Virginia Beach municipal building 2019-05-31 12 Virginia Beach, Va. Thousand Oaks nightclub 2018-11-07 12 Thousand Oaks, Calif. Washington Navy Yard 2013-09-16 12 Washington, D.C. Aurora theatre 2012-07-20 12 Aurora, Colo. Tree of Life synagogue 2018-10-27 11 Pittsburgh, Penn. *As of Wed. afternoon the globe and mail, Source: mother jones Deadliest mass shootings in the U.S. By number of fatalities since 1982 School/university shooting Shooting Date Fatalities Las Vegas Strip 2017-10-01 60 Las Vegas, Nev. Orlando nightclub 49 2016-06-12 Orlando, Fla. Virginia Tech 2007-04-16 32 Blacksburg, Va. Sandy Hook Elementary 2012-12-14 27 Newtown, Conn. Texas First Baptist Church 2017-11-05 26 Sutherland Springs, Texas Luby's 1991-10-16 24 Killeen, Texas El Paso Walmart 2019-08-03 22 El Paso, Texas San Ysidro McDonald's 1984-07-18 22 San Ysidro, Calif. Robb Elementary School 2022-05-24 21* Uvalde, Texas Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School 2018-02-14 17 Parkland, Florida United States Postal Service 1986-08-20 15 Edmond, Okla. San Bernardino mass 2015-12-02 14 San Bernardino, Calif. Binghamton 2009-04-03 14 Binghamton, N.Y. Fort Hood 2009-11-05 13 Fort Hood, Texas Columbine High School 1999-04-20 13 Littleton, Colo. Virginia Beach municipal building 2019-05-31 12 Virginia Beach, Va. Thousand Oaks nightclub shooting 2018-11-07 12 Thousand Oaks, Calif. Washington Navy Yard shooting 2013-09-16 12 Washington, D.C. Aurora theatre 2012-07-20 12 Aurora, Colo. Tree of Life synagogue 2018-10-27 11 Pittsburg[h, Penn. *As of Wed. afternoon the globe and mail, Source: mother jones Deadliest mass shootings in the U.S. By number of fatalities since 1982 School/university shooting Shooting Date Fatalities Las Vegas Strip 2017-10-01 60 Las Vegas, Nev. Orlando nightclub 2016-06-12 49 Orlando, Fla. Virginia Tech 2007-04-16 32 Blacksburg, Va. Sandy Hook Elementary 27 2012-12-14 Newtown, Conn. Texas First Baptist Church 2017-11-05 26 Sutherland Springs, Texas Luby's 24 1991-10-16 Killeen, Texas El Paso Walmart 2019-08-03 22 El Paso, Texas San Ysidro McDonald's 1984-07-18 22 San Ysidro, Calif. Robb Elementary School 2022-05-24 21* Uvalde, Texas Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School 2018-02-14 17 Parkland, Florida United States Postal Service 1986-08-20 15 Edmond, Okla. San Bernardino 14 2015-12-02 San Bernardino, Calif. Binghamton 14 2009-04-03 Binghamton, N.Y. Fort Hood 2009-11-05 13 Fort Hood, Texas Columbine High School 1999-04-20 13 Littleton, Colo. Virginia Beach municipal building 2019-05-31 12 Virginia Beach, Va. Thousand Oaks nightclub 2018-11-07 12 Thousand Oaks, Calif. Washington Navy Yard 2013-09-16 12 Washington, D.C. Aurora theatre 2012-07-20 12 Aurora, Colo. Tree of Life synagogue 2018-10-27 11 Pittsburgh, Penn. *As of Wed. afternoon the globe and mail, Source: mother jones

“They need to fix this whole gun policy. They make it so easy on the background check,” he said. “The idea that you’re just allowed to carry a firearm. After all these tragic losses, I don’t know why that change hasn’t happened. How many more people have to go through losing family members before they understand?”

The U.S. murder rate is nearly four times that of Canada, more than six times Britain’s and 25 times that of Japan – all countries with more stringent gun laws than America’s. Texas’s rules for gun ownership are particularly lax. The state allows people to buy assault-style rifles, avoid background checks in some instances and carry handguns without licences.

Earlier on Wednesday, former congressman Beto O’Rourke had confronted Texas Governor Greg Abbott over Mr. Abbott’s loosening of gun laws last year.

“The time to stop the next shooting is right now, and you are doing nothing,” Mr. O’Rourke, the Democratic nominee challenging Mr. Abbott in this year’s gubernatorial election, said at the Uvalde civic centre. Republicans standing with the governor, who was holding a news conference, shouted down Mr. O’Rourke, who was escorted out by security.

Pastor Jaime Cabralez, the uncle of shooting victim 10-year-old Eliahana Cruz Torres, is surrounded in prayer by Pamela Espurvoa Allen, Lucy Adame-Clark and her daughter Samantha Faith Clark, 13, at his church in Uvalde, Tex., on May 25.LISA KRANTZ/Reuters

In Washington, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was ready to negotiate with Republicans over new gun control laws, including legislation that would red-flag people at risk of violence, to stop them from buying firearms.

But attempts at passing tougher laws – including measures that would have banned assault weapons and expanded background checks after Sandy Hook – have been repeatedly blocked by congressional Republicans. Few supporters of tighter controls are optimistic anything will change.

“It’s been 10 years since Sandy Hook. Nothing has happened. Nothing has been done,” said Joseph Avila, 38, after kneeling with a bouquet of yellow flowers and saying a prayer outside Robb on Wednesday. “It’s just happening over and over and over again. We’ve gotten nowhere with gun violence.”

A San Antonio native who grew up playing sports against kids from Uvalde, Mr. Avila is now trying to write algorithms to predict when people online are on the verge of committing mass shootings or hate crimes. Such solutions, he said, are sadly necessary in the absence of tighter gun control.

Throughout the afternoon, a steady stream of mourners arrived at the site.

“You send your kids to school thinking everything’s going to be alright,” said Joshua Balderas, a father of three from La Pryor, a 20-minute drive away. “When it comes to kids, man, we need to protect them as best as we can. School’s supposed to be one of the safest places.”

Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic candidate running for governor against Greg Abbott, confronts the Texas governor at his press conference over Mr. Abbott’s loosening of gun laws last year.VERONICA CARDENAS/Reuters

A mostly Hispanic town of clapboard houses and tangling water oaks, Uvalde is best known as an agricultural centre halfway between the metropolis of San Antonio and the Mexican border at Del Rio.

Next to the town’s central square, Raven Vasquez and her friends held signs that said “Remember Their Names.” In this town, she said, “everyone knows everyone and everyone loves everyone.” She added that now isn’t the time to sort out what caused the shooting.

“Honestly, I don’t care about politics. That’s why we came out here. We’re telling our friends to support the town, don’t do anything political,” said Ms. Vasquez, 21. “We want to remember the people in our community. We don’t want to argue about politics right now.”

Mr. Gonzalez, meanwhile, recalled Ms. Garcia – who, along with fellow teacher Eva Mireles, tried to protect her charges during the killings and paid for it with her life. She was a married mother of four who had taught at Robb for 23 years.

A Grade 10 student at Uvalde High, Mr. Gonzalez had just completed a test on Tuesday when his teacher’s cellphone pinged with a lockdown alert. The class was huddled in the back of the room when Mr. Gonzalez’s mother sent him a message about the school shooting. As he scanned social media and realized the death toll, he was stunned.

“I couldn’t imagine how the kids were feeling in that classroom,” he said.

Community members in Houston sing 'This Little Light Of Mine' during a vigil Tuesday evening following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., where at least 19 students and two adults were killed. The Globe and Mail

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.