‘We followed the President’s orders’: Sondland tells impeachment inquiry Trump withheld aid to pressure Ukraine on probes

Open this photo in gallery U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testified before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Susan Walsh/The Associated Press

A high-ranking U.S. diplomat says there was a “quid pro quo” to trade nearly US$400-million in military aid and a White House invitation to Ukraine’s president in exchange for investigations into President Donald Trump’s political opponents.

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, also told a congressional impeachment inquiry into Mr. Trump that the highest levels of the administration – including Vice-President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Mick Mulvaney, Mr. Trump’s chief of staff – knew about the efforts to push Ukraine for the probes.

“Was there a ‘quid pro quo?’” Mr. Sondland told the House intelligence committee on its fourth day of impeachment hearings. “With regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is ‘yes.’”

The ambassador said Mr. Trump ordered him and other officials to take part in the pressure campaign by working with Rudy Giuliani, the President’s personal lawyer. Mr. Giuliani, he said, told him that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would not receive a meeting with Mr. Trump at the White House until Mr. Zelensky announced the investigations.

“We followed the President’s orders,” Mr. Sondland said.

Mr. Sondland said he also understood that nearly US$400-million of promised military aid to Ukraine Mr. Trump blocked over the summer was a bargaining chip to get the probes. “Yup,” Mr. Sondland said when asked by Dan Goldman, a lawyer for committee Democrats, if the aid was also part of the quid pro quo.

Republicans on the committee, for their part, focused on the fact that Mr. Sondland was not told of the quid pro quo directly by Mr. Trump.

The Ambassador’s testimony provides some of the strongest evidence so far that Mr. Trump orchestrated the pressure campaign, even beyond his July 25 demand in a telephone call to Mr. Zelensky that Ukraine launch investigations, and that both the military aid and a White House meeting were ransomed as part of the effort. It also undermines a key defence of Mr. Trump: That his emissaries in Ukraine cooked up the pressure campaign on their own. Mr. Sondland said this was not the case, saying any suggestion he took part in “rogue diplomacy” was “absolutely false.”

The committee is investigating whether Mr. Trump abused his power as President by pushing a foreign government to interfere in the 2020 election by tarnishing Joe Biden, one of his potential rivals, and the Democratic Party with investigations.

Sondland told an impeachment inquiry that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney were 'in the loop' on Ukraine plans. Reuters (wires)

In previous testimony other administration officials had named Mr. Sondland, an Oregon hotelier appointed to the EU post after donating $1-million to Mr. Trump’s inauguration, as a key go-between the President and diplomats in Ukraine. Mr. Sondland repeatedly conveyed to other officials, they said, that Mr. Trump wanted the investigations.

Mr. Sondland confirmed that he had pressed Ukraine to announce the investigations, including during a White House meeting on July 10 with Ukraine’s then-national security advisor and in a sit-down in Warsaw on Sept. 1 with a top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

And the Ambassador said he kept both Mr. Pence and Mr. Pompeo apprised of what he was doing.

In one email, Mr. Sondland wrote to Mr. Pompeo that he had “negotiated a statement” for Mr. Zelensky to deliver on the investigations, which would “hopefully make the boss happy enough to authorize an invitation.” Mr. Sondland said Mr. Pompeo was “fully supportive” of what Mr. Sondland was doing in Ukraine.

Before a Warsaw meeting between Mr. Pence and Mr. Zelensky, Mr. Sondland said he also discussed the matter with Mr. Pence.

“I mentioned to Vice President Pence before the meetings with the Ukrainians that I had concerns that the delay in aid had become tied to the issue of investigations,” Mr. Sondland testified.

But Mr. Sondland tried to downplay his own role, saying that he only reluctantly agreed to work with Mr. Giuliani because Mr. Trump ordered him to and Mr. Sondland believed nothing would get done in Ukraine otherwise.

“We did not want to work with Mr. Giuliani. Simply put, we played the hand we were dealt,” he said. “I really regret that the Ukrainians were placed in that predicament.”

Mr. Sondland also denied that Mr. Trump had told him directly that he was ransoming the military aid or the visit. He said he only assumed the military aid was tied to the investigations because there was no other plausible reason for Mr. Trump to block it. When Mr. Sondland asked Mr. Trump directly “what he wanted” on Ukraine, he said the President was “cranky” and vague.

“He just said ‘I want nothing, I want nothing, I want no quid pro quo. Just tell Zelensky to do the right thing,’” Mr. Sondland said.

Mr. Sondland also claimed that he could not recall key conversations because he didn’t take notes, and both the White House and State department have refused to turn over other documents that would help him remember. And he said he did not realise that Mr. Trump wanted an investigation into Mr. Biden: He only knew that the President wanted an investigation of Burisma, but did not know at the time that the company had employed Mr. Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

Other witnesses have contradicted Mr. Sondland. Bill Taylor, the U.S.’s acting ambassador to Ukraine, has testified that Mr. Sondland told him about the investigation and the quid pro quo after Mr. Sondland spoke with Mr. Trump. And David Holmes, another diplomat, said Mr. Sondland told him following a telephone call with Mr. Trump from a restaurant in Kyiv that the President wanted an investigation of the Bidens.

Mr. Goldman pressed Mr. Sondland on his lack of note-taking – pointing out that Mr. Taylor, by contrast, took contemporaneous notes on their conversations – and on Mr. Sondland’s decision to talk to Mr. Trump over an unsecured phone line in a public restaurant in a foreign capital.

“Did you worry that a foreign government might be listening to your phone call with the President of the United States?” Mr. Goldman asked.

“Well, I have unclassified conversations all the time, from landlines that are unsecured and cell phones,” Mr. Sondland replied.

During that conversation, Mr. Sondland said he and Mr. Trump probably talked about the investigations, but that most of the discussion was focused on Mr. Trump’s demand that Sweden release A$AP Rocky, a rapper arrested in Stockholm over a street brawl.

Mr. Trump tried to distance himself from Mr. Sondland Wednesday.

“I don’t know him very well. I have not spoken to him much,” Mr. Trump told reporters on the White House lawn. “He seems like a nice guy, though.”

Mr. Pence’s office, meanwhile, denied Mr. Sondland discussed the investigations or the military aid with the Vice-President in Warsaw.

“The Vice President never had a conversation with Gordon Sondland about investigating the Bidens, Burisma, or the conditional release of financial aid to Ukraine based upon potential investigations,” Marc Short, Mr. Pence’s chief of staff, said in a statement.

Steve Castor, lawyer for the committee’s Republicans, focused on the fact that Mr. Sondland said Mr. Trump had not directly told him of the quid pro quo. And he painted Mr. Sondland as an unreliable witness because of all the conversations he said he could not remember.

“You don’t have records. You don’t have notes because you don’t take notes. You don’t have recollections,” Mr. Castor said. “This is a trifecta of unreliability.”

Several previous witnesses have said there is no credible evidence that Mr. Biden did anything wrong in Ukraine or that the country interfered in the 2016 election.

