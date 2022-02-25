French Economy minister Bruno Le Maire, right, talks with President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde as they pose for a photo during a European Finance Ministers meeting, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Paris. European Union leaders put on a united front after a six-hour meeting that went into early Friday morning, during which they agreed on a second package of economic and financial sanctions against Russia.Francois Mori/The Associated Press

The West is under mounting pressure to take stronger measures against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, after the world’s wealthy democracies failed to kick Moscow out of the SWIFT system of international payments and omitted other tough actions from sanctions packages announced this week.

The Ukrainian government, along with legislators in the United States and Europe, called on leaders to make good on pre-invasion promises of unprecedented economic pain for Russian President Vladimir Putin if he attacked Ukraine.

The U.S., the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada and several other countries on Thursday announced sanctions on Russian banks, oligarchs and technology exports.

But the measures did not personally sanction Mr. Putin, block Russian exports of oil and natural gas or prohibit Western companies from doing business with Russia. They also allowed Russia to remain part of SWIFT, which banks depend on for performing cross-border transactions and Moscow uses to collect the fossil fuel royalty payments that fund its government.

The E.U., led by Germany, was most opposed to going further. Both U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said they couldn’t ban Russia from SWIFT because European countries wouldn’t agree to it. The E.U. trades significantly with Moscow, including importing Russian oil and gas.

Early Friday, Ukraine’s government, besieged by Russian forces attacking Kyiv, called on Europe to do more.

“We appreciate sanctions imposed by a number of countries of the world … especially the strongest sanctions already imposed by the U.S. and the U.K., which will severely undermine Russia’s economic and financial capacities to continue its aggression,” the government said in a statement distributed through diplomatic channels. “We expect the E.U. to join the comprehensive bank sanctions and to include SWIFT into the package.”

Donald Tusk, the leader of the largest conservative party in the European Parliament and a former president of the European Council, laced into the countries that had watered down the sanctions package.

“In this war everything is real: Putin’s madness and cruelty, Ukrainian victims, bombs falling on Kyiv. Only your sanctions are pretended,” he wrote on Twitter. “Those E.U. governments which blocked tough decisions (ie. Germany, Hungary, Italy) have disgraced themselves.”

NATO leaders will hold an emergency summit Friday, which could provide another opportunity to discuss sanctions.

Canadian officials this week have avoided saying whether the federal government favours excluding Russia from SWIFT.

In the U.S., both Mr. Biden’s allies and opposition put pressure on him to do more.

Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, chair of the Senate foreign relations committee, said in a statement that “there is more that we can and should do” to impose “maximum costs” on Mr. Putin. He said the U.S. and its allies should kick Russia out of SWIFT, sanction the Russian central bank, pursue assets held by Mr. Putin and his circle, and impose sanctions on Russian industry.

Lindsey Graham, a Republican Senator on the committee, said the U.S. should move forward with stronger measures itself rather than deferring to Europe.

“We should not be seeking permission from allies to go after Putin and his cronies. We should move ahead forcefully against Putin, a war criminal, and demand our allies join us!” he tweeted.

The sanctions Thursday cut major Russian banks out of American and British financial markets, and froze assets of VTB, Russia’s second largest bank. They also barred exports of high-tech products such as semi-conductors to Russia.

But they did not touch major Western investments in Russia. BP and France’s Total, for instance, both have oil interests in Russia, while Western investors such as the California teachers’ pension fund hold shares in Russian state enterprises including gas company Gazprom.

On top of European reluctance to go further, Mr. Biden also cited an unwillingness to impose sanctions that might cause economic pain in the U.S.

The President said the sanctions were designed to “minimize the impact on the United States and our allies.” He specifically cited fears over higher gas prices at a time when the U.S. is already grappling with high inflation.

“I know this is hard and that Americans are already hurting. I will do everything in my power to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump,” Mr. Biden told reporters at the White House.

He insisted that the banking sanctions were of “equal consequence” to excluding Russia from SWIFT, but said such a move was still on the table.

“It is always an option. But right now, that’s not the position that the rest of Europe wishes to take,” he said.

SWIFT, based in Belgium, is used for international money transfers including paying for traded goods.

Without it, Russian banks would incur significant costs in time and money doing these transactions directly or using a smaller, alternative system, such as one set up by China. It could be particularly difficult for the government treasury, which depends heavily on oil and gas revenues and processes many of those payments through SWIFT.

