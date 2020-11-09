 Skip to main content
U.S. Politics

What will a Biden presidency mean for Trudeau’s climate agenda? Adam Radwanski and Sarah Petrevan will take your questions

Adam Radwanski
Joe Biden is the next president of the United States. What does that mean for Canada’s climate plans?

President-elect Joe Biden’s climate plan includes $2-trillion in green spending. It also includes a plan to cancel the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, a pledge to rejoin the Paris agreement, a carbon tariff, and ambitions to boost clean-tech through stimulus measures and regulatory changes.

Every proposal has potentially wide-ranging consequences for Canada and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s ambitious climate promises.

Adam Radwanski talks to climate policy advisor Sarah Petrevan about what Joe Biden’s election means for Canada’s climate strategy.

Adam Radwanski talks to Sarah Petrevan, policy director at Clean Energy Canada, on what Joe Biden’s election win means for Canada’s climate strategy. Join us on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 1:30 p.m. (ET)

Posted by The Globe and Mail on Sunday, November 8, 2020

How a Joe Biden presidency will change the calculus of Canadian climate policy

How the U.S. election result will shape Canadian climate policy

