White House presses FDA chief Hahn to approve vaccine by end of day

The Associated Press
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has pressed Stephen Hahn to grant an emergency use authorization for Pfizers coronavirus vaccine by the end of the day on Dec. 11 .

Graeme Jennings/The Associated Press

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Friday pressed Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn to grant an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine by the end of the day.

The vaccine won approval Thursday from an FDA panel of outside advisers, and signoff from the FDA is the next step needed to get the shots to the public.

Meadows spoke to Hahn by telephone on Friday, according to a senior official familiar with the call but not authorized to discuss private conversations.

Hahn signalled that he would tell regulators to do so, the official said.

President Donald Trump has been pressing for quick approval for the vaccine.

