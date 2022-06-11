In Photos: Protesters rally against gun violence across the U.S.
Hundreds of demonstrators were rallying in Washington, D.C., and across the United States on Saturday, calling on lawmakers to pass legislation aimed at curbing gun violence following last month’s massacre at a Texas elementary school. March for Our Lives (MFOL), the gun safety group founded by student survivors of the 2018 massacre at a Parkland, Florida, high school, said it has planned more than 450 rallies for Saturday, including in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.