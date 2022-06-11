Hundreds of demonstrators were rallying in Washington, D.C., and across the United States on Saturday, calling on lawmakers to pass legislation aimed at curbing gun violence following last month’s massacre at a Texas elementary school. March for Our Lives (MFOL), the gun safety group founded by student survivors of the 2018 massacre at a Parkland, Florida, high school, said it has planned more than 450 rallies for Saturday, including in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: Protestors attend a March for Our Lives rally against gun violence at the base of the Washington Monument on the National Mall June 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. The March For Our Lives movement was spurred by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. After recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, a bipartisan group of Senators continue to negotiate a potential compromise deal on gun violence and gun safety legislation. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)Drew Angerer/Getty Images 1 of 17 Helen Carpenter, 8 1/2 years old, attends "March for Our Lives" rally, one of a series of nationwide protests against gun violence, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., June 11, 2022. REUTERS/Jeenah MoonJEENAH MOON/Reuters 2 of 17 Demonstrators join the "March for Our Lives" rally in New York City on June 11, 2022. - Protesters are demonstrating across the US for tighter firearms laws to curb devastating gun violence plaguing the country. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)YUKI IWAMURA/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 17 People participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)Gemunu Amarasinghe/The Associated Press 4 of 17 WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: A demonstrator attends a March for Our Lives rally against gun violence at the base of the Washington Monument on the National Mall June 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. The March For Our Lives movement was spurred by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. After recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, a bipartisan group of Senators continue to negotiate a potential compromise deal on gun violence and gun safety legislation. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)Drew Angerer/Getty Images 5 of 17 People cross the Brooklyn Bridge as they attend "March for Our Lives" rally, one of a series of nationwide protests against gun violence, New York City, U.S., June 11, 2022. REUTERS/Jeenah MoonJEENAH MOON/Reuters 6 of 17 Participants hold placards during a "March for our lives" rally for gun control in Parkland, Florida, U.S. June 11, 2022. REUTERS/Marco BelloMARCO BELLO/Reuters 7 of 17 Visitors arrive at the memorial for the shooting victims outside Robb Elementary School early Saturday morning in Uvalde, Texas, U.S., June 11, 2022. REUTERS/Lisa Krantz NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVESSTRINGER/Reuters 8 of 17 PARKLAND, FLORIDA - JUNE 11: Ed Mackenzie holds up signs during the second March for Our Lives rally against gun violence at Pine Trails Park on June 11, 2022 in Parkland, Florida. Community members from Parkland and all of South Florida joined together for the March For Our Lives Parkland rally near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed by a gunman on February 14, 2018. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)Joe Raedle/Getty Images 9 of 17 Survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School hold a banner as they march in the front row during a "March for our lives" rally for gun control in Parkland, Florida, U.S. June 11, 2022. REUTERS/Marco BelloMARCO BELLO/Reuters 10 of 17 New York State Attorney General, Letitia James (C), joins demonstrators during the "March for Our Lives" rally in New York City on June 11, 2022. - Protesters are demonstrating across the US for tighter firearms laws to curb devastating gun violence plaguing the country. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)YUKI IWAMURA/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 17 WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: Gun control activist David Hogg speaks during a March for Our Lives rally against gun violence on the National Mall June 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. The March For Our Lives movement was spurred by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. After recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, a bipartisan group of Senators continue to negotiate a potential compromise deal on gun violence and gun safety legislation. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images 12 of 17 A woman holds a placard that reads "Make America safe again" during a "March for our lives" rally for gun control in Parkland, Florida, U.S. June 11, 2022. REUTERS/Marco BelloMARCO BELLO/Reuters 13 of 17 Demonstrators join the "March for Our Lives" rally at Pine Trails Park in Parkland, Florida, on June 11, 2022. - Protesters are demonstrating across the US for tighter firearms laws to curb devastating gun violence plaguing the country. On February 14, 2018, a gunman killed 17 people and wounded 17 others at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 17 People have a look at a Gun Violence Memorial installation as they participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)Jose Luis Magana/The Associated Press 15 of 17 People participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)Jose Luis Magana/The Associated Press 16 of 17 Demonstrators join the "March for Our Lives" rally at Pine Trails Park in Parkland, Florida, on June 11, 2022. - Protesters are demonstrating across the US for tighter firearms laws to curb devastating gun violence plaguing the country. On February 14, 2018, a gunman killed 17 people and wounded 17 others at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 17