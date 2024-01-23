Biden and Harris stress abortion rights on Roe anniversary
U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Jan. 22 took aim at Republican curbs on abortion rights, a galvanizing issue for Democrats that they hope will boost enthusiasm among their base, attract independent voters, and increase turnout in November.
