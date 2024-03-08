Biden's fiery State of the Union targets Trump and raises key election issues
U.S. President Joe Biden assailed former U.S. president Donald Trump for kowtowing to Russia, failing to care about COVID-19 and papering over the Jan. 6 Capitol assault on March 7 in his State of the Union speech, as he made his case for re-election in 2024.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos