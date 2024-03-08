Skip to main content
U.S. President Joe Biden assailed former U.S. president Donald Trump for kowtowing to Russia, failing to care about COVID-19 and papering over the Jan. 6 Capitol assault on March 7 in his State of the Union speech, as he made his case for re-election in 2024.

