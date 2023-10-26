GOP's Mike Johnson elected U.S. House speaker
The U.S. House of Representatives elected Republican Mike Johnson, a conservative with little leadership experience, as its speaker on Wednesday after a turbulent three weeks that left the rudderless chamber unable to respond to the Middle East crisis or carry out its basic duties.
Reuters
