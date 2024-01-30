Skip to main content
Reuters

New details have emerged showing Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was targeted by a second 'swatting' attempt on New Year’s Day, two days after a man called in a fake emergency at her South Carolina home, according to an incident report seen by Reuters on Jan. 29.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos