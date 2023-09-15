Skip to main content
Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that no one wants the United Auto Workers (UAW) union to strike in its labour dispute with the big three U.S. automakers, but workers should see a share of the 'record profits' those companies are making.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos