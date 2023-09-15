Record profit should mean record UAW contract, U.S. President Biden says
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that no one wants the United Auto Workers (UAW) union to strike in its labour dispute with the big three U.S. automakers, but workers should see a share of the 'record profits' those companies are making.
Reuters
