Supreme Court urged to rebuff Trump bid to delay trial over efforts to overturn election
The special counsel prosecuting Donald Trump on federal charges involving the former president's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Feb. 14 to reject Trump's bid to further delay trial proceedings as he presses his claim of immunity.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos