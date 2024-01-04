Skip to main content
Reuters

Donald Trump on Jan. 3 asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision by Colorado's top court to disqualify him from the state's Republican primary ballot for 'engaging in insurrection', coming as Joe Biden's re-election campaign team says the president plans to take aim at his top Republican rival to mark the third anniversary of the 2021 Capitol riot.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos