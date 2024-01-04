Trump takes ballot ban to U.S. Supreme Court
Donald Trump on Jan. 3 asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision by Colorado's top court to disqualify him from the state's Republican primary ballot for 'engaging in insurrection', coming as Joe Biden's re-election campaign team says the president plans to take aim at his top Republican rival to mark the third anniversary of the 2021 Capitol riot.
