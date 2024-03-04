A 4-year-old Gaza boy lost his arm – and his family. Half a world away, he’s getting a second chance

A severely wounded 4-year-old boy from Gaza has come to the U.S. for medical care and a prosthetic arm after an Israeli airstrike killed his family. Omar Abu Kuwaik's surviving relatives and a chain of strangers have made courageous, loving sacrifices to help the traumatized child get aid.

The Associated Press