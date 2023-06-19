Skip to main content
China's Xi Jinping is hailing 'progress' in talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing on June 19, the final engagement of a closely-watched trip aimed at ensuring the superpower's disputes do not spiral into conflict. At a press conference, Blinken told reporters that any crisis involving Taiwan in particular would affect every country in the world.

