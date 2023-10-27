A year after deadly Seoul crush, families want justice
One year after South Korea's deadly Halloween crowd crush, Park Young-soo still can't bring herself to open her late son's bedroom door. She's one of more than 100 family members fighting for government accountability and says she can't move on from that night until she gets it.
