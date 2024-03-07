After five months of war, Khan Younis lies in ruins
As Israeli forces receded from key areas, Khan Younis residents started to venture back to salvage what remained of their homes and lives, only to face a landscape of devastation. After five months of the conflict between Hamas and Israel, the city in southern Gaza, once bustling with life, now lies in ruins, a tangible representation of the ferocity of the war.
The Associated Press
