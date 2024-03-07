Skip to main content
As Israeli forces receded from key areas, Khan Younis residents started to venture back to salvage what remained of their homes and lives, only to face a landscape of devastation. After five months of the conflict between Hamas and Israel, the city in southern Gaza, once bustling with life, now lies in ruins, a tangible representation of the ferocity of the war.

