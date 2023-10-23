Dima Allamdani and her family were among the hundreds of thousands of Gazans fleeing south to avoid the constant onslaught of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City. The family settled in a temporary shelter in Khan Younis, but overnight on October 17, a massive aerial bombing from Israeli jets hit the shelter. Allamdani, her brother, and two younger cousins survived the bombing, sustaining some injuries. Her remaining 13 relatives, including her parents, 7 siblings and 4 members of her uncle's family, were not so lucky.

Reuters