Airstrike kills 13 members of Gazan teen's family
Dima Allamdani and her family were among the hundreds of thousands of Gazans fleeing south to avoid the constant onslaught of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City. The family settled in a temporary shelter in Khan Younis, but overnight on October 17, a massive aerial bombing from Israeli jets hit the shelter. Allamdani, her brother, and two younger cousins survived the bombing, sustaining some injuries. Her remaining 13 relatives, including her parents, 7 siblings and 4 members of her uncle's family, were not so lucky.
Reuters
