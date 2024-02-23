Alabama IVF providers halt treatments over embryo ruling
At least three Alabama providers of IVF have halted treatments since the state's Supreme Court said last Feb. 16 that frozen embryos in test tubes should be considered children, casting doubt on future access to the procedure in the state. U.S. President Joe Biden has slammed the state's ruling as 'outrageous'.
Reuters
